Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: One of the highly esteemed trade fairs in the Kingdom, the International Industrial Trade Fair “INNOPROM Saudi Arabia”, is set to take place at Riyadh’s The Arena Venue this year from 8 to 10 February, welcoming the industrial market communities.

Recognized as a global B2B platform that brings together manufacturers and buyers from around the world, the exhibition is anticipated to attract numerous Saudi-based industrial enterprises in the Kingdom which will include prominent local authorities and investment agencies, such as the Ministry of Investment, Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, Invest Saudi, MODON, and other local organizations.

Over 200 Russian companies are expected to take part this year as exhibitors and delegates at INNOPROM’s mega-scale exhibitory space, which boasts over 6,000 sq. m. in capacity, to demonstrate their products and innovations across various fields such as: machine building and component manufacturing, metallurgy and new materials, digital solutions, transport and energy technologies, metropolitan solutions, healthcare technologies and other key industrial market sectors.

The largest participants in the trade fair will include: Rostec, Rosatom, Roscosmos, Transneft, Callisto Vision, the Centre for the Development of Perspective Technologies, Natsproektstroy, the exposition by ‘Made in Russia’ manufacturing companies, in addition to regional booths of Moscow, St. Petersburg, Tatarstan, Krasnodar, Chelyabinsk and Samara Regions, among others.

More than 10 keynote panel discussions and B2B sessions are scheduled to take place as part of the event’s Business Program, which will include its flagship plenary session – ‘Investing in the Future: Innovation and Industrial Cooperation’. The highly-anticipated panel session will be attended by H.E. Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, Minister of Investment of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; H.E. Bandar bin Ibrahim Al-Khorayef, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; H.E. Anton Alikhanov, Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation; including heads of other major industrial companies and investment agencies.

Since its inception, INNOPROM has operated as the main industrial trade fair in Russia, which has been running annually for more than 15 years at the country’s key industrial center, Ekaterinburg. In 2025, Saudi Arabia participated as the Partner Country, presenting an exhibition area of 1,512 sq. m., which was led by H.E. Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar bin Ibrahim Al-Khorayef.

Relatively, Saudi Arabia’s participation as Partner Country this year at INNOPROM in Ekaterinburg reflects its success and effectiveness, which were underlined by both Saudi and Russian counterparts. This was further noted by Waleed S. Al-Rubaie, Head of the Saudi Ministry of Investment’s Department of Petrochemicals and Conversion Industries, who highlighted that the Kingdom “needs many Russian companies to establish and launch production in Saudi Arabia and across the entire Middle East and North Africa.”

Given the strong interest from the Russian and Saudi business communities, INNOPROM will be held in Riyadh for the first time this year. The exhibition is supported by the Ministry of Investment of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation, positioning it as an accelerator platform for developing current and new strategic partnerships and projects over the long run.

This year, the INNOPROM trade fair will be exclusively held in Riyadh at The Arena Venue where interested visitors can register free-of-charge through the official website: https://ksa.biwexpo.com/en/attendance-formats