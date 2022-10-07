Injazat to participate in the annual GITEX Global under a refreshed brand identity to signify the company’s Global ambitions

The UAE’s home-grown technology champion will showcase immersive metaverse activations and their growing partner ecosystem

Dubai- UAE: Injazat, a G42 company, will once again be exhibiting at this year’s GITEX Global 2022 to highlight their growing and dynamic partner ecosystem, leading to new innovative technologies and increased capabilities.

Under the theme of “The Metaverse”, Injazat the UAE’s home-grown technology champion in digital transformation, cloud, and cyber security, will be heading to GITEX Global (Dubai World Trade Center, 10-14 October) to exhibit their ever-growing portfolio of partnerships which is enabling them to provide the best data analytics and solutions to drive new digital technologies, and increasingly expand their footprint as a digital growth partner and connect with more partners regionally and globally.

Heading to the major tech event at the Dubai World Trade Centre under a refreshed brand identity, Injazat will be one of the 5000 companies uniting to unveil key achievements in the field of digital transformation. The renewed brand signifies the company’s global ambitions to transform, grow and innovate, partnering with large enterprises that match the company’s goals with a deep expertise in driving change via technology.

At GITEX, Injazat will showcase their value creation through digital business ventures, and innovative industry solutions that unlock and empower human achievements by maximising the power of technology. Working across new and emerging technologies from smart cities to energy & utilities and healthcare, Injazat’s interactive and immersive displays at the event aim to give visitors a peek into the wonders of Metaverse and next-gen technologies that are a testament to Injazat's existence as a digital growth partner to governments and corporates.

Ussama Dahabiyeh, Chief Executive Officer at Injazat, said:

“We are incredibly proud and excited to be part of this year’s GITEX Global. It is a phenomenal tech event, bringing together the most innovative technology companies from the region and around the globe. Digital transformation is central to the future, and we are continuing to expand our global footprint to help provide transformative technology solutions and expertise needed to power productivity and innovation. As we start to make waves in the metaverse, which will help shape how we live and work in the future and enable smart cities and digital healthcare, we want to take you on our journey at GITEX to show how we are empowering businesses with new innovative technologies and increased capabilities. By connecting with new partners, we can expand our presence and offer more innovative and world-class digital solutions.”

Dubai launching its Metaverse Strategy with an ambition to become a top 10 metaverse economy and a global hub for the Metaverse community, aligns directly with Injazat’s theme at the event, aiming to leverage real-time data and employ AI and blockchain to enhance human thinking processes, foster innovations, and capitalise on new talent and investment.

Injazat will be at stand S1- B at Sheikh Saeed Hall, showcasing world-class solutions which deliver both value and impact.