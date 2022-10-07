Abu Dhabi, UAE: Injazat, the UAE’s home-grown technology champion in digital transformation, cloud, and cyber security, is participating at the seventh edition of the International Exhibition of National Security and Resilience (ISNR Abu Dhabi 2022), the region’s most trusted gathering of national security and cybersecurity decision makers and stakeholders from public and private sectors.

Injazat will present a variety of its digital disruptive solutions at the event, including a display of ‘Hassantuk’ smart monitoring and alarm equipment systems, an immersive VR and Metaverse experience station, and the ‘e-bike’ fleet management, utilizing the latest smart IoT and AI analytics to solve modern traffic safety & security challenges.

Ussama Dahabiyeh, Chief Executive Officer at Injazat, said: “Injazat’s mission centers around leveraging superior technological services to empower safer societies and better living environments. Our growing capabilities coupled with our local expertise enable our solutions and products to act as agents of change revolutionizing human experiences towards a better, more secure life for all. We are very proud of our upcoming participation at ISNR Abu Dhabi 2022, a powerful stage that will enable us to showcase our innovations towards the digitization of infrastructure of cities and communities, providing us with a common platform to connect and boost partnerships for the advancement of a digital tomorrow.”

Held under the patronage of His Highness General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, from 10 -12 October 2022 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center, the event will see the display of the latest innovations and top security solutions and provides a strong platform for business and networking among local, regional, and global entities and companies from 33 countries, operating in the four key sectors of national security, cybersecurity, police and law enforcement, and critical infrastructure protection.

About Injazat

Injazat, a G42 company, is an industry recognized market leader in the region for digital transformation, cloud and cyber security. Injazat empowers organizations to optimize their business goals utilizing cloud and emerging technology solutions, and by co-creating transformational digital platforms and services through public-private partnerships (PPP). Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, Injazat draws on its local expertise and presence combined with several global technology partnership networks to develop market leading services. Injazat’s purpose is to empower human achievement through end-to-end digital solutions that deliver impact and value for our customers and communities.

