Second iteration of Saudi’s most influential government-backed F&B event to take place from October 1-3 with aim of building on overwhelming success of last year’s show

Three-day event focuses on ‘a new beginning for food’ and will help F&B businesses increase trade margins, leverage investment opportunities and meet key-decision makers

Al Rabie and Neoleap confirmed as strategic partners. Sadafco, Foodics, Berain, Half Million, Aani & Dani, Fadeco and Alraedah all announced as exhibitors, as event moves to Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Centre

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Organisers of InFlavour, Saudi Arabia’s most influential government-backed F&B event, are looking to build on the overwhelming success of last year’s inaugural edition as the event moves to Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Centre later this year. The show’s second iteration will run from October 1-3 and aims to further accelerate the nation’s ambitions to become the Middle Eastern food and hospitality hub of the world. It is backed by the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture of Saudi Arabia (MEWA), the Saudi Business Center (SBC) and the Local Content & Government Procurement Authority (LCGPA).

InFlavour’s second annual event will be a powerful business-generation and knowledge-sharing platform. This year’s theme is ‘a new beginning for food’, and InFlavour will help F&B businesses increase trade margins and leverage investment opportunities in the region. The event will also position F&B businesses as leaders and innovators by facilitating trade between key decision-makers, investors, buyers, and entrepreneurs as well as transcending the culture of food through InFlavour’s on-site experiences. Global industry disruptors and pioneers will take to the event’s multiple stages to deliver thought-provoking insights on the sector’s hottest topics and try to inspire change.

The Inflavour Connect match-making feature will enable participants to find suppliers, partners, and decision-makers to future-proof and grow their F&B businesses. Preparations are also underway to re-stage the highly successful Table of Flavours, where accredited chefs showcase their remarkable talents and creativity in the Chef’s Arena, including an all-star cast of the world’s top culinary talent. And the Main Stage will see a full line-up of global keynotes, and innovators from near and far - all focusing on the critical area of creating more sustainable food systems across the value chain.

Attracting upwards of 30,000 visitors, InFlavour last year took steps towards establishing an international profile with attendees from 130 countries and the involvement of global celebrity chefs Manal Al Alem and Marco Pierre White, the latter of whom dubbed the three-day show “an epicurean playground.”

This year’s event is expected to attract upwards of 400 local, regional, and international exhibitors, as well as a cast of more than 50 industry-leading chefs. Some 200-plus experts will address key sector challenges, while in excess of 200 investors will seek to leverage emerging opportunities in Saudi’s vibrant and rapidly developing food industry. Al Rabie and Neoleap have been confirmed as strategic partners. And Sadafco, Foodics, Berain, Half Million, Aani & Dani, Fadeco and Alraedah are also all announced as exhibitors.

“The Saudi food sector holds immense potential and is benefitting exponentially from its reputation as an industry hub and culinary destination of international standing,” said Annabelle Mander, Senior Vice President of Tahaluf. “These ambitions are tightly aligned with Saudi Arabia’s National Industrial Strategy, which aims for food security and holistic economic development, enabling the country to anticipate attracting US$20 billion in food industry investment by 2035. InFlavour is a pathway towards participating in this vision and journey.”

InFlavour will also look to spur innovation in the sector with the return of The Five-Star Pitch Fest - a startup competition where pioneers in food, agri-tech, and hospitality vie for cash prizes. This year’s Five-Star Pitch Fest will take place across three categories: The ‘Plant The Idea’ Award for best early-stage startup; the Flourishing Founder Award for best well-established startup; and the InFlavour Award for the most impressive overall startup.

Organisers are busy contracting an international and regional mix of F&B experts in food technology, sustainability, and those scaling the industry for profitable gain. The Main Stage will focus on building sustainable food systems throughout the value chain, featuring a world-class line-up of key international and local voices. The Main Stage will host 3 days of keynotes, firesides and panels from an extraordinary roster of speakers, both international and from throughout the GCC region with a special emphasis on the innovation and opportunities here in KSA. The international theme of InFlavour will also be on show through an array of country pavilions too. The challenge of building sustainable food systems is at the top of the agenda. Keynotes from Andrew Morlet, the CEO of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, Sara Roversi, President of the Future Food Institute and Vincent Doumiezel, Advisor for the UN Compact on Oceans will share their insights on the Circular Economy and food, creative solutions for disrupting broken food systems and the significance of understanding the world’s greatest untapped resource.

Keynote speaker, Andrew Morlet - CEO, Ellen MacArthur Foundation - explained: "I am thrilled to participate in InFlavour and to engage in essential conversations about the global efforts needed to transform our food system. By embracing the principles of a circular economy, we have the potential to design and produce the food of the future - food that not only regenerates nature but also addresses some of the most pressing global challenges of our time."

Patrick Stillhart, CEO of Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Company (SADAFCO): “Participating in the 2nd edition of InFlavour, the region’s largest trade F&B event, provides us an incredible opportunity to present our high-quality Saudia products to key industry professionals. Our mission is to unlock the potential of both people and organizations, and to shape the future of food and beverages by delivering goodness and happiness to all generations through our brands and products. By leveraging this unique platform, we aspire to connect with different stakeholders. The dynamic Saudi Arabian market offers abundant opportunities for growth, and we are thrilled to contribute to this vibrant business environment.”

Christine Gould, Founder of Thought for Food & Agri-Food Innovation Leader: "I can't wait to be back at InFlavour this year. I’ll explore some big ideas about what it takes to scale innovation in food and agriculture and how KSA might be perfectly poised to lead the way. I'm thrilled to be judging the Startup Challenge again – it is always a highlight to support startup innovators dedicated to improving food systems."

Doaa Abdel Hameed, Co-Founder & CBO, Bonbell: “Bonbell is delighted to announce our participation as an exhibitor at InFlavour 2024 in Saudi Arabia for the second consecutive year. We will be highlighting how our SaaS platform enables sustainable growth for small and medium restaurants and hotels through innovative technology. This event provides an excellent opportunity to engage with industry leaders and prospective clients, showcasing our dedication to transforming the food-ordering experience while addressing the evolving needs of both restaurants and consumers.”

Bassem Sabra, CEO of Al Rabie Saudi Foods Co: “Our participation in the InFlavour exhibition reflects our commitment to staying at the forefront of industry innovation and sustainability. This event allows us to showcase our latest product lines, engage with consumers, and explore new opportunities for growth and collaboration on a global scale. We believe that by being part of this influential platform, we can continue to drive positive change and inspire others within the industry.”

Dr Sarah Berry, Associate Professor at King’s College London, Chief Scientist at Zoe Ltd and co-host of the leading podcast on health & nutrition, Zoe Science & Nutrition: “InFlavour will be my first visit to Saudi Arabia and I am very excited about this! I am really looking forward to sharing my research and shining a light on how critical all of the emerging areas in nutrition are to creating a resilient and healthy future.”

About InFlavour

InFlavour is a leading and globally focused B2B food event by Tahaluf, backed by the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture of Saudi Arabia (MEWA), the Local Content & Government Procurement Authority (LCGPA) and the Saudi Business Center (SBC). The event takes place on October 1-3, 2024, in Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center (RFECC), Saudi Arabia and brings together the entire food ecosystem such as: food ingredients, retail, manufacturing, food service, food production, wholesale, distribution, and more.

The event theme focuses on ‘a new beginning for food’, helping businesses increase trade margins and leverage investment opportunities in the region. InFlavour will position them as leaders and innovators by facilitating business between key decision-makers, investors, buyers, and entrepreneurs - as well as transcending the culture of food through InFlavour’s on-site experiences.

About Tahaluf:

Headquartered in Riyadh, Tahaluf brings together strategically important commercial communities from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the wider Gulf region, and from around the world to a portfolio of world-class exhibitions and digital platforms.

Tahaluf is a joint venture partnership between Informa PLC, the world’s largest tradeshow organiser, the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones (SAFCSP), and Events Investment Fund (EIF). Sela, the Saudi-owned event production company renowned for its creation of spectacular event experiences, intends to join the joint venture in the near future.

Following the highly successful launches of award-winning tech events LEAP, Black Hat Middle East, the artificial intelligence event DeepFest in the Kingdom, Cityscape Global, the Global Health Exhibition and InFlavour, for the food industry, Tahaluf plans to launch further diverse original concept events, for the Infrastructure sector, the VC community, and multiple other sectors including Health, Consumer, Aviation, Consumer and Luxury. Tahaluf will also bring iconic Informa brands to Saudi Arabia, including CPHI and Cosmoprof, serving the global pharmaceutical and beauty industries respectively.

For more information about Tahaluf, visit https://tahaluf.com