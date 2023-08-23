Dubai: Arabian Automobiles, the flagship company of the AW Rostamani Group and the exclusive dealer for INFINITI in Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates, get on a trailblazing activation with Canon, the world imaging leader, to fuse the realms of automotive excellence and visual artistry. This activation unveils a captivating workshop for World Photography Day, masterfully led by Canon Ambassador Jorge, designed to empower the fusion of cutting-edge automotive photography with the irresistible allure of luxury vehicles, resulting in images that skillfully invoke powerful and evocative emotions.

Against the iconic backdrop of INFINITI of Arabian Automobiles' center on Sheikh Zayed Road, the workshop provided an exclusive chance to unravel the nuances of capturing automotive magnificence through the camera lens, thereby amplifying brand visibility.

Jorge brought a wealth of experience to the workshop, with an illustrious career spanning three decades, Jorge’s lens has graced global events, commercial ventures, and high-octane Formula 1 races, which made him the ideal conductor for this immersive learning experience. His guidance ensured the production of professional content that skillfully showcases the vehicles' design, features, and performance, effectively shaping the audience's perception.

The workshop agenda transcends the ordinary, diving deep into the unique challenges of automotive photography. It will delve into dynamic techniques and peel back the layers to capture the very essence of these vehicles with a hands-on practical session that will ignite the sparks of creativity, promising to set minds ablaze.

In a celebration of innovation and art, INFINITI and Canon converge to etch a new chapter in the annals of automotive photography. A symphony of design, technology, and sheer artistry resonates with every click.

