Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MOECC) alongside Earthna Center for a Sustainable Future (Earthna), a member of Qatar Foundation, brought together leaders from businesses, governments, academia and NGOs for the fourth edition of the Qatar Climate Change Dialogue 2024 (QNDCC).

Speakers and participants at this year’s event – held on 1-2 October at the Qatar National Convention Centre – examined the impacts of climate change and strategies for adaptation and mitigation, with specific focus on climate change adaptation strategies in Qatar, eco-tourism and nature-based solutions, outcomes of COP28 and the pathway to COP29 in Baku, carbon management and emissions mitigation. The critical importance of international and cross-sector collaboration in addressing climate challenges was also highlighted.

His Excellency Dr Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, officially opened QNDCC 2024, with a speech emphasizing the importance of providing a forum for industry leaders to exchange ideas and strategies for Qatar's climate change actions, fostering collaboration at both national and global levels.

Dr Gonzalo Castro de la Mata, Executive Director of Earthna, spoke on the need for urgent action to tackle climate change, noting: “The effects of climate change will be felt everywhere, and experts agree that hot and arid countries like Qatar will be most impacted by the effects of rising temperatures. It is therefore vital that we all — individuals, businesses, organizations, academia — acknowledge our role in this crisis and take decisive action to secure a sustainable future.”

During the first day of the Dialogue, MoECC and Earthna launched several white papers based on the outcomes from QNDCC 2023, addressing several topics like: Innovations in Climate Change, Artificial Intelligence to Combat Climate Change, Green and Sustainable Finance, Sustainable Transportation. These papers will be instrumental in shaping the Nation's collective approach to climate change and sustainability. On a local scale, the insights gained from QNDCC 2024 will help inform and develop policies and best practices to help achieve the goals set out in Qatar National Vision 2030. Globally, they will enhance Qatar’s contributions to the upcoming annual United Nations Climate Change Conference of Parties (COP29) in November 2024.