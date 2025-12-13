Leadership Summits attracted over 1,800 delegates for high-value discussions covering boardroom strategies, future-ready cities, AI, technology and geo-intelligence

Global exhibitors launched new products and solutions, including Rheem Middle East’s Centurion system, CRC Industries’ Evapo-Rust and Alliance Silica’s SNL product line

METER Technology signed an MoU with Geospatial Ventures, advancing geospatial tools and monitoring capabilities across the region.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – The 46th edition of Big 5 Global, co-located with nine specialized events, including Heavy, Totally Concrete, Marble & Stone World, Urban Design & Landscape, Windows Doors & Facades, HVACR World, LiveableCitiesX, GeoWorld and FutureFM, successfully concluded at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 24 – 27 November 2025.

Supported by the UAE Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure, Dubai Civil Defense , Dubai Municipality, Ministry of Economy & Tourism, Department of Municipalities and Transport Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah Municipality and Riyadh Region Municipality the exhibition welcomed over 85,000 attendees from over 165 countries for four days of learning, sourcing and collaboration, supporting the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region’s $9.18 trillion construction and urban development projects’ pipeline (Source: Ventures Onsite).

Addressing the current market demands and opportunities, this year’s edition introduced a unified structure built around four core themes, including supply chain resilience, sustainability, technology advancement and talent empowerment, delivering tailored content and solutions for professionals across multiple disciplines.

“Big 5 Global is designed to support the construction industry worldwide by aligning each edition with the sector’s shifting needs. Every year we refine our themes to reflect the market’s opportunities and challenges and this year’s approach clearly resonated with government entities, industry professionals and exhibitors alike,” said Josine Heijmans, Senior Vice President, dmg events. “The scale of participation and the calibre of visitors, from senior policymakers to technical specialists and decision makers, reinforced the event’s role as a serious meeting point for sourcing, knowledge exchange, strategic collaboration and practical problem solving. The breadth and quality of products and solutions on the exhibition floor showed how suppliers are adapting to regional and international project priorities. We are already working on next year’s edition, building on the momentum created this year.”

Building on this momentum, the exhibition floor saw strong activity throughout the week as exhibitors introduced new products, signed partnership agreements and met serious buyers seeking practical solutions for current project demands.

Exhibitor announcements and partnerships

METER Technology, Big 5 Global’s GIS strategic partner, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Geospatial Ventures Limited during the exhibition. The agreement focuses on developing and deploying advanced geospatial tools, devices and monitoring capabilities, enhancing existing solutions and collaborative technologies. The partnership marks a significant step towards smarter systems and improved accuracy for both government and private sector applications in the region. The MoU signing at Big 5 Global represents an important step in advancing geospatial capabilities across the region, combining expertise, innovative technologies and industry collaboration.

At HVACR World, RubberWorld presented Gulf-O-Flex Assist, a tool that streamlines compliance and enhances project sustainability, marking its official exhibition debut. Another exhibitor, Rheem Middle East, launched Centurion, a heating and cooling system engineered for energy efficiency in the Middle East and Africa. The system simultaneously cools spaces and recycles heat to produce hot water, achieving up to 84% energy savings. Speaking of the newly launched product, Brian Hempenstall, Vice President and General Manager of Rheem Middle East, said: "Centurion isn’t just a product, it’s a smarter way to deliver comfort while saving energy. We’re excited to offer a solution that helps our customers lower costs and reduce their environmental impact."

CRC Industries launched Evapo-Rust, its water based, biodegradable and reusable rust remover designed for industrial and maintenance applications. The product generated strong interest among professionals seeking more sustainable and efficient asset care solutions.

Alliance Silica marked the official GCC introduction of the Société Nouvelle du Littoral product line. The agreement with SNL formalizes the availability of certified European reference materials for cement testing, strengthening the region’s access to standardized quality assurance tools. The signing, attended by Philippe Guibert, Director of SNL, reflects growing demand for internationally recognized laboratory materials across cement factories and construction testing facilities.

Bekaert Emirates presented a range of steel fibre solutions for precast elements, tunnelling, mining and industrial flooring, along with reinforcement systems for machinery, energy and marine applications. Commenting on the company’s participation, Mohammed Jabber, Regional Sales Manager for the tunnelling and mining division, said: “Big 5 Global gave us the opportunity to strengthen our presence in the region and engage directly with the people driving the sector. We showcased a broad range of fibres and reinforcement solutions for multiple segments and met consultants, contractors and key decision-makers who influence specifications across major projects. The event also allowed us to understand the evolving market landscape and see how companies are advancing their technologies for the years ahead.”

Leadership Summits explore sector priorities and policy perspectives

The four Leadership Summits, including the Big 5 Global Leaders’ Summit, LiveableCitiesX Summit, Big 5 FutureTech Summit and GeoWorld Summit, brought together over 1800 delegates. The audience represented a targeted mix of senior government representatives, organizational leaders, technical experts and strategic decision makers, setting the tone for focused, high-value discussions on the road ahead for the built environment.

In the session titled The government outlook, Building the future, Dubai’s construction sector and regulatory excellence, Naser Al Shaibani, Structural Control Section Manager at Dubai Municipality, outlined how the Emirate is strengthening its regulatory ecosystem and transitioning from a smart city model to a predictive city model. His presentation detailed Dubai’s unified regulatory framework, the end-to-end digital permitting cycle, AI-powered building code tools, BIM standards, automated e-checking processes and 3D printing guidelines. The Build in Dubai was highlighted as a central access point for stakeholders navigating the complete construction journey, supporting a more efficient, compliant and future-ready development environment.

At the LiveableCitiesX Summit, Dr Christina Yan Zhang, CEO of The Metaverse Institute, delivered an impact address on the shift toward citizen-centered and environmentally responsible digital innovation. She explored how technologies such as AI, digital twins, large world models and brain computer interface applications are reshaping urban planning and long-term sustainability strategies. Her message underlined the need for collaborative and equitable technology deployment to ensure that digital transformation delivers meaningful value for communities and the planet.

Technical sessions deliver practical insights at Big 5 Talks

Across the four days, the Big 5 Talks brought together specialists for technical deep dives on project controls, next generation technology adoption, asset performance and field challenges.

In a session on Project controls unlocked, Utilization, strategy and real-world challenges, Engr Mohamed Ezz, MENA Partner Success Manager for Construction, Project Management Institute, discussed how organizations can strengthen delivery performance by improving integration, addressing common coordination barriers and applying lessons from complex global projects.

A panel discussion on next-generation technology examined what works, what does not and why when implementing digital tools at scale. Moderated by Manal Assaad, Founder and Chief CX Strategist of KlarCX, the conversation featured insights from Engr Majid Abu Abdoun, Senior Transport Engineer, Financial Sustainability & Investment Department, Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure; Rupert Tait, Co-Founder, Procurified; Fady Kobersy, Sales Director - MENA, RIB Software; and Ahmed Yousif, Regional BIM Manager, Middle East & North Africa, Hill International. Speakers offered guidance on investment priorities, avoiding short-lived solutions and building technology roadmaps that stay resilient through market volatility.

Across the event, 13 content streams delivered a comprehensive programme covering project management, HVACR, technology, sustainability, AI, geospatial, geotechnical, concrete and architecture.

Big 5 Global is proudly supported by leading sponsors and partners, including Main Supporting Partner, Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure; Supporting Partner, Dubai Civil Defense, Dubai Municipality, The Department of Municipalities and Transport, Ras Al Khaimah Municipality and Riyadh Region Municipality; event sponsors including Saudi Made, Meter Technology, Schüco, Alumil, Italian Trade Association (ITA), Arabian Gulf Steel Industries (AGSI), GF, Dubai Investments Park (DIP), Würth Professional Solutions, MIE Groups, Daikin, Hisense, TCL, Gulf-O-Flex, DAC Group, DeWalt, Nassar Stone and Nemetschek Group.

The 46th edition of Big 5 Global closed with strong international participation, high-quality engagement and a clear emphasis on practical solutions for the region’s active project pipeline. The exhibition will return to the Dubai World Trade Centre from 23 – 26 November 2026.

