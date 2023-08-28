Leading regional powerhouses Al Rabie and NADEC among more than 600 confirmed exhibitors, with 40,000 visitors expected at Riyadh International and Convention Centre from October 29-31

Government support grows with Kingdom’s Culinary Arts Commission signing up as supporting government partner, alongside Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture and General Food Security Authority

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Global heavyweights from around the world are confirming their participation at InFlavour, Saudi Arabia’s first Government-backed B2B food event, ahead of its inaugural three-day exhibition and conference in Riyadh this October.

Organised by Tahaluf, the Informa Business entity, and with the backing of the Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture (MEWA) and the General Food Security Authority, the event is set to be the biggest F&B business generator in the region, aiding the growth of the multi-billion dollar food service market, and is also expected to showcase the Kingdom’s rich F&B culture. It recently won the official support of the Saudi Culinary Arts Commission, which seeks to introduce Saudi dishes locally and globally, and to take pride in the culinary heritage and talent in this sector.

“The Commission has acknowledged that InFlavour, while set to massively stimulate the Kingdom’s F&B sector, also presents a powerful opportunity to promote Saudi Arabia as a destination for unique culinary experiences and, as such, has come on board as an official support partner,” said Michael Champion, Chief Executive Officer of Tahaluf.

Speaking ahead of the event’s landmark debut, MEWA Minister His Excellency Abdulrahman Abdulmohsen A AlFadley, believes InFlavour will represent a watershed moment in the Kingdom’s approach to bringing the F&B ecosystem to the Kingdom to help drive the industry forward.

“To further accelerate our efforts in consolidating, fostering and enabling a business environment that connects top players in the field, it is exciting to see so many industry titans already signed up for the launch edition of this unique event,” added AlFadley. “InFlavour will play a crucial role in strengthening food-related businesses, enabling them to prosper while exploring innovative solutions for securing nutritious food that meets the dietary needs and food preferences of our society.”

InFlavour, which will run at the Riyadh International Exhibition & Convention Centre from October 29-31, is attracting some of the F&B sector’s biggest local, regional, and international names across sectors such as: food production, ingredients, supply chain, process & packaging, and food technology. Among the line-up of more than 600 exhibitors are Saudi-born online restaurant food delivery service Lugmety, French private label food and consumables production and distribution pioneer Global Foods Group, the Saudi joint stock Al Jouf Agricultural Development Company,, and Pure Beverages, which produces IVAL bottled water.

Key exhibiting supporters include NADEC, one of the largest agricultural and food procession share stock companies in the Middle East and North Africa; and Al Rabie, the Middle East’s largest juice manufacturer. Both are convinced of InFlavour’s power to deliver huge business growth and international exposure for Saudi Arabia.

Al Rabie’s CEO, Baseem Sabra, said: “In a time when convenience often wins over health, the aim of our brand has always been to make health convenient by offering various choices with the best quality at the right prices. InFlavour is a platform that will attract global industry specialists and global industry enthusiasts in one space. Being one of the biggest domestic food and beverage companies in Saudi Arabia, we at Al Rabie are proud to promote our nation by showcasing our goods to attendees from around the world.”

NADEC believes InFlavour will also present local producers to showcase “the innovation at the heart of Saudi Arabia's dynamic market.” A company spokesperson commented; “As a company rooted in the Kingdom, we are excited to be InFlavour 2023’s strategic partner, shaping tastes and nourishing lives. We are thrilled to take part in this culinary adventure and see how it combines delicious flavours with the advancement of the country’s Vision 2030 objectives.”

InFlavour is set against a background of huge F&B sector potential within Saudi Arabia, with the Kingdom’s Ministry of Investment conservatively forecasting six per cent annual growth over the next five years. Fortune Business Insights anticipates the Saudi food service sector will be worth US$30.47 billion by 2029, with unprecedented sector growth emanating from industry transformation and huge-scale investment in hotels and resorts.

The event has been formulated to catalyse innovation and new business. More than 200 prominent investors and venture capitalists from both Saudi and around the world will gather at InFlavour’s dedicated Investor Programme to engage with more than 50 cutting-edge startups. The investment community will also meet at the event’s ‘Invest & Indulge Stage’ to dive into the latest trends and innovations driving a healthier, more sustainable food investment ecosystem.

The InFlavour conference will address the industry’s most pressing challenges, including food and water security, agritech, sustainability, logistics, food tech and investment, alternative proteins, plant-based food, concept restaurants, culinary excellence, food waste, retail, and e-commerce. Among the 200-plus speakers are visionary funders, industry thought-leaders, and disruptive agritech innovators, entrepreneurs, and start-ups, many of whom will present their strategic solutions to global food security challenges. The high-profile speaker line-up features industry influencers including His Royal Highness Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Founder and CEO of KBW Ventures, Marco Pierre White, the ‘Godfather of Modern Cooking’, celebrity chef Manal Al Aleum – also known as the ‘Queen of the Arabic Kitchen’ – and Jim Mellon, Executive Director, Agronomics.

The Invest & Indulge stage will also host the FIVE STAR PITCH FEST, where the industry’s best and brightest startups will compete to win prizes.

In excess of 40,000 visitors are expected to attend InFlavour, where they can join in an array of specialised interactive features. Roundtables will see leading independent promotion agencies scrutinise African food security, while the future of food tech investments in the MENA region will also come under the spotlight, The FoodTech Lab will highlight new technologies in action, and a unique way of understanding the latest food trends that can be implemented into F&B. Business opportunities can be explored in the Business Hub and The Main Course will unlock training and knowledge opportunities.

“InFlavour is a powerhouse of opportunity in a market to match,” added Tahaluf’s Michael Champion. “Visitors will meet directly with local and international decision-makers to secure new deals, mine proven strategies to increase business efficiency, reduce costs and implement niche consumer trends, connect with hundreds of suppliers and experts across the entire F&B ecosystem, and celebrate Saudi Arabia’s food and culture all in one place.”

To know more about InFlavour, please visit www.inflavourexpo.com

