Kuwait City, Kuwait: India’s largest and most trusted jewellery brand continues its exploration journey across the GCC region.

Tanishq will be showcasing an exquisite range of gold and diamond jewellery including the brand’s most popular collections - Alekhya, Rifa, Aarambh and Colour Me Joy at Gold and Jewellery Kuwait City taking place from 24-29 May at Kuwait International Fairs Ground.



Firmly established as an important platform for designers, global jewellery retailers, wholesalers, and suppliers, the highly regarded annual event is renowned for attracting industry stalwarts, showcasing new trends and networking. The visitor profile is equally diverse and includes jewellery collectors, discerning consumers, media representatives, and regional fashion influencers adding to the allure for a brand like Tanishq as it continues its robust expansion in the region.



“Whether its traditional or contemporary, gold or diamonds, part of a collection or custom-designed, the discerning buyer in the region expects nothing less than the best quality, craftsmanship and attention to detail when purchasing a piece of jewellery,” said Aditya Singh, Head of Jewellery Division, Tanishq International Business

“Participating in an event of this calibre is a great brand extension for us and leverages the reputation, popularity, and brand loyalty we are proud to have enjoyed since we entered the region in 2020. This exhibition is a wonderful opportunity for us to showcase our superior craftsmanship and exclusive exquisite designs to Kuwait’s fashion-forward audience and understand what makes them tick,” he added.



You will find Tanishq in Hall 4, Booth 175 at Gold and Jewellery Kuwait City taking place from Wednesday, 24 May to Monday, 29 May 2023 at Kuwait International Fairs Ground.

-Ends-

About Tanishq

Tanishq, India’s most-loved jewellery brand from the TATA Group, has been synonymous with superior craftsmanship, exclusive designs, inimitable customer service and guaranteed product quality for over two decades.

At Tanishq, jewellery is not just a product but a manifestation of artistry and our exquisite range of gold & diamond jewellery strikes the perfect balance between traditional charm and contemporary appeal. With designs that capture the beauty and celebration of special occasions, Tanishq aims to be an integral part of every woman's journey. Attesting to this commitment towards excellence, in 2019, Tanishq has been awarded the title of The Most Trusted Jewellery Brand in India by the Trust Research Advisory.

Tanishq currently has a presence of 410 stores and is India’s most trusted jewellery brand with an extremely high brand recall.

For media enquiries, please contact Nandini Vohra on +97150 457 8233 or email nandini@theguildpr.com