Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Inception, a G42 company and the region’s leading innovator of AI-powered, domain-specific products and enterprise solutions, today announced the signing of a strategic partnership with AppliedAI, an Abu Dhabi-headquartered technology company and a major UAE private-sector exporter of enterprise AI, building agentic workflow automation for global organizations.

AppliedAI is the creator of Opus, an AI-native workflow platform which hosts the world’s first enterprise-scale Large Work Model (LWM) and Work Knowledge Graph (WKG), enabling organizations to design, automate, supervise, and audit structured, executable workflows across highly regulated industries. Combined with Inception’s expertise in building AI-native products and deploying them securely at enterprise and national scale, the partnership aims to accelerate the adoption of intelligent, agent-driven operations across sensitive and mission-critical environments.

Through this partnership, the two companies will jointly deliver a unified platform powered by Opus enabling advanced enterprise workflow automation, decision intelligence, and execution at scale. Designed to support national digital priorities and large-scale enterprise transformation, the platform aims to set a global benchmark for AI-enabled strategic decision-making and operational execution.

This partnership comes at a time when enterprises are increasingly seeking to move AI from pilots to scaled, operational impact. According to McKinsey & Company’s State of AI in 2025 report, nearly two-thirds of organizations have not yet begun scaling AI across the enterprise, with workflow redesign emerging as the most critical factor distinguishing AI high performers from the rest.

Commenting on the partnership, Ashish Koshy, CEO of Inception, said “Our partnership with AppliedAI unlocks a new class of AI-driven enterprise solutions designed for real-world complexity and scale. With a platform that integrates intelligent agent orchestration with deep workflow and decision intelligence, organizations can move beyond experimentation to operational AI that delivers measurable impact.”

Arya Bolurfrushan, CEO of AppliedAI, added, “Enterprises and governments are converging on a simple requirement: AI systems that don’t just inform decisions, but execute work reliably, transparently, and at scale. Partnering with Inception allows Opus to extend this capability across new markets and the world’s most complex organizations. Together, we are turning strategic intent into operational reality.”

About Inception

Inception, a G42 company, is the region’s leading innovator of AI-powered domain-specific as well as industry-agnostic products, built on a rich heritage of research and development. Within the G42 ecosystem, Inception functions as the core intelligence layer – transforming data and compute infrastructure into real-world, applied AI solutions. Key products include (In)Sight, (In)Alpha, (In)Procurement, (In)Climate and (In)Health, each designed to empower organizations with AI-driven insights that enable efficiency and innovation. Inception’s (In)Business Suite is an industry-agnostic set of products that enhance different business functions such as human capital, customer experience, productivity and process management. Beyond its commercial endeavors, Inception is committed to making a positive societal impact. Through QudraTech, an AI-capacity building program for talent upskilling and remote work for Emiratis, Inception actively supports the UAE’s ambition to become the world’s most AI-prepared nation. For more information, please visit www.inceptionai.ai

About AppliedAI

Founded in San Francisco in 2021 and headquartered in Abu Dhabi, AppliedAI develops enterprise software that enables organizations to redesign, automate, and supervise mission-critical workflows using artificial intelligence. Its flagship platform, Opus, is an Agentic Business Process Transformation (ABPX) system designed for regulated environments, combining AI automation with human oversight, compliance controls, and auditable outcomes. AppliedAI operates a global team of over 350 across the UAE, the United States, Europe, and Asia, and works with Fortune 500 companies, governments, and institutional organizations. The company is backed by Mubadala, Arbor Ventures, G42, Bessemer Venture Partners, Palantir, Metalab, e& Capital, Abu Dhabi Investment Office, Accrete Capital, Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Holdings, Habsburg and Liechtenstein Families, and Firstsource Solutions, among others. For more information about AppliedAI, please visit: www.opus.com.