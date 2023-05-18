Participants were awarded two hours of Continued Medical Education (CME) accredited by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi

Speakers for the event included experts from the Royal College of Physicians London, University of Surrey, King’s College Hospital, and Imperial College School of Medicine

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Imperial College London Diabetes Centre, a Mubadala Health partner, in partnership with the Royal College of Physicians, organised the seventh edition of the Advanced Medicine Congress (AMC) on May 5. The virtual event aimed to provide medical professionals with the latest knowledge and trends related to general medicine. The conference welcomed numerous participants from various UAE-based medical institutions, granting all attendees two Continued Medical Education (CME) hours accredited by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi.

The event brought together leading minds from esteemed UK-based institutions such as the University of Surrey and Imperial College School of Medicine. Organised by Imperial College London Diabetes Centre, the event featured four talks around topics including the latest research on heart failure, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and diabetes, chronic kidney disease and psychology in relation to multimorbidity.

“We believe that the key to advanced medicine is to ensure that all physicians and caregivers have access to the latest information regarding adjacent and their own specialties. For seven consecutive years, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre has been hosting the Advanced Medicine Congress, and each year, we have speakers present the latest research and industry practices for physicians to tune in to. Each edition has been curated specifically to address any pivotal upcoming research or topics that have been unaddressed by the medical community. We are exceptionally happy to have hosted a stellar line-up of physicians and academics, who were able to address some of the most important subjects in clinical medicine.” said Dr Mai Al Jaber, Acting Executive Director at Imperial College London Diabetes Centre.

The opening remarks were given by Professor Amir Sam, the Head of Imperial College School of Medicine, UK, who welcomed the first speaker, Dr. Pegah Salahshouri, a Consultant Cardiologist from West Suffolk Hospital and Royal Papworth Hospital who discussed the most recent updates in heart failure. She spoke of medication that helps reduce the risk of heart failure and highlighted the importance of early intervention.

Dr. Salahshouri was followed by Dr. Martin Whyte, the Associate Professor of Metabolic Medicine at the University of Surrey, UK, who shared insights about non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), explaining that initial data proves that those with NAFLD improve after weight loss.

Dr. Andrew Frankel, Consultant Renal Physician at Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, London, UK presented next. He discussed topics like chronic kidney disease and how type 2 diabetes in the long term increases the risk of impaired kidney function. Dr. Frankel mentioned that the use of sodium-glucose cotransporter treatment is an effective way to address this issue in all patients, including those who are non-diabetic.

He was followed by Dr. Marilia Calcia, Consultant Psychiatrist at King’s College Hospital, London. Dr. Calcia presented studies around the psychology of multimorbidity, highlighting the adverse effects of mental health, such as poor self-management and decreased life expectancy in patients with diabetes. Dr. Calcia concluded her presentation by emphasizing that with proper support, patients can better manage their comorbidities.

Open to all physicians based in the UAE and abroad, the Advanced Medicine Congress provided a platform for the wider medical community to hear from experienced researchers and healthcare professionals on pressing topics, previously unexplored.

To enrol in future educational events, please visit the ICLDC website: www.icldc.ae

About Imperial College London Diabetes Centre

Imperial College London Diabetes Centre (ICLDC), a Mubadala Health partner, is a state-of-the-art outpatient facility that specialises in diabetes treatment, research, training, and public health awareness. In just over a decade, the Centre has gained international renown for its holistic approach to the treatment of diabetes and related complications that enables patients to receive the full spectrum of care they need in one place.

With more than 80 diabetes professionals and endocrinologists under one roof, ICLDC offers best-in-class medical attention from first diagnosis to disease management across 11 specialist practice areas including adult and paediatric endocrinology, treatment of metabolic and electrolyte disorders, pre- and post-bariatric surgery care, heart disease prevention, nutritional advice, diabetes education services, ophthalmology, nephrology, and podiatry.

ICLDC was established in 2006 in Abu Dhabi by Mubadala in partnership with the UK’s Imperial College London to address the growing demand for diabetes care in the UAE. The centre now operates three branches across Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, touching the lives of more than one million people through patient-centric programmes and public health initiatives. In 2007, ICLDC launched Diabetes. Knowledge. Action, now the longest running public health awareness campaign in the country. The initiative promotes an active lifestyle through an ongoing calendar of events for the whole community – Major activations include an annual walkathon that coincides with the World Diabetes Day in November.

ICLDC holds the Joint Commission International (JCI) Clinical Care Program Certification in Outpatient Diabetes Management and JCI Accreditation for Ambulatory Care.

For more information, please visit www.icldc.ae

About Mubadala Health

Mubadala Health is the integrated healthcare network of Mubadala Investment Company. Established in 2021, Mubadala Health operates, manages, and develops a portfolio of healthcare assets including: Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Healthpoint, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre (ICLDC), Amana Healthcare, National Reference Laboratory (NRL), Capital Health Screening Centre (CHSC), Abu Dhabi Telemedicine Centre (ADTC), Danat Al Emarat, HealthPlus Diabetes & Endocrinology Center, HealthPlus Family Clinics, HealthPlus Fertility, HealthPlus Women’s Health Center and Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi. With a vision to transform the regional healthcare landscape, Mubadala Health sets a new benchmark for the UAE and regional healthcare industry through its state-of-the-art facilities and world-class caregivers who strive to put patients first across its continuum of care. Innovation, research, and education are the foundational pillars of Mubadala Health, supporting the further development of a sustainable healthcare sector in line with the vision of Abu Dhabi and the region.

Mubadala Health is on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn with the handle: @mubadalahealth.

