UAE’s International T20 League comprises six franchise teams competing in 34 matches at venues across the UAE commencing in January 2023 –

Global: UAE’s International T20 League (ILT20) has today announced that the Players’ registration portal, for UAE-based players, is now OPEN and LIVE for those (UAE players) interested in putting their names forward for consideration to participate in the inaugural League.

Players who are based, and are currently playing in the UAE are invited to register their interest by visiting the League’s newly launched website, http://ilt20.ae, and express their interest by registering on http://register.ilt20.ae. Through the registration portal, interested players are strongly encouraged to review the selection criteria which strictly adheres to Emirates Cricket playing and ICC residency guidelines.

In following one of the League’s unpinning values, and commitment to nurturing the talents of UAE-domiciled players, Mubashshir Usmani, General Secretary Emirates Cricket Board said; “League management are extremely pleased to to open the registration portal, which can be found on the now-live ILT20 website, to our expansive UAE-player-pool, and we welcome their interest to compete in the inaugural edition of the League.” “In exposing UAE’s players to high-level, international matches ratified by the ICC, of which the ILT20 has received a multi-year approval, bodes well for not only UAE Cricket’s player development but also for the development of Associate Cricket, where Franchise teams have already signed-on players from various Associate nations, as we strive for sustainability and innovative opportunities to grow our players and raise the bar on their competitive edge.”

Registrations for UAE players (via http://register.ilt20.ae) to express their intent for consideration close noon, UAE time on Friday November 18, afterwhich Franchises will review and engage in the selection process, and announce their full squads early December (2022). Each Franchise squad will comprise a minimum of 4 UAE players.

Making its debut in January (2023), the inaugural ILT20, which has received multi-year ICC approval, will be played in a 34-match format across the UAE’s exemplary, world-class Cricket facilities in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. Cricket fans across the world can catch the LIVE telecast of this exciting cricket league on the League’s Official Media Partner ZEE’s linear channels, digital platform Zee5, as well as Zee Cinema SD, Zee Cinema HD, Zee Anmol Cinema, &Pictures HD, &Flix SD, &Flix HD, Zee Zest SD, Zee Zest HD, Zee Bangla Cinema and Zee Thirai.

Franchise teams, comprising 84 International and 24 UAE-based players, include Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (Kolkata Knight Riders), Desert Vipers (Lancer Capital), Dubai Capitals (GMR), Gulf Giants (Adani Sportsline), MI Emirates (Reliance Industries), and Sharjah Warriors (Capri Global). ILT20 news, updates and interactive chat can be found via http://ilt20.ae and @ILT20Official on facebook, twitter, instagram, tiktok, snap chat and linkedin.

The tournament will be live-streamed globally on ZEE5, the world's largest streaming platform for South Asian content.

About International League T20:

ILT20 is a professional franchise-based T20 format cricket tournament with 6 franchise teams, comprising 84 International and 24 UAE-based players, competing in a 34-match event. ILT20 combines two of the most compelling aspects of global sport - world class infrastructure coupled with the most favorable time zone catering to cricket fans around the world Franchise teams include Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (Kolkata Knight Riders), Desert Vipers (Lancer Capital), Dubai Capitals (GMR), Gulf Giants (Adani Sportsline), MI Emirates (Reliance Industries), and Sharjah Warriors (Capri Global). ILT20 has received multi-year ICC approval and will be broadcast Live across ZEE’s various worldwide linear platform.