IIFA Rocks 2024 delivered a breathtaking grand finale to the IIFA Festival, igniting Yas Island, Abu Dhabi with an electrifying fusion of music, glamour, and star power. This unforgettable night celebrated the crème de la crème of Indian cinema, reaffirming IIFA’s unrivalled status as a global cultural phenomenon and the ultimate showcase of artistic brilliance and cinematic excellence.

The grand finale of the IIFA Festival 2024 lived up to its promise, delivering an exhilarating fusion of music, glamour, and star power. Hosted by the charismatic duo Siddhant Chaturvedi and Abhishek Banerjee, the night was nothing short of spectacular, bringing together the industry's finest talents for a truly unforgettable celebration.

The evening witnessed a soul-stirring performance by the legendary musical trio Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy, whose iconic compositions have shaped Bollywood music for three decades. Their captivating blend of classic hits and contemporary sounds set the tone for a night filled with musical brilliance. The audience was transported through time as they celebrated the trio’s monumental 30-year journey in Indian cinema, making it a landmark moment of the event.

Following them, the immensely talented Shilpa Rao mesmerized the audience with her powerful vocals, effortlessly switching between melodious ballads and upbeat numbers, leaving the crowd spellbound. Her versatility as one of Indian cinema’s most sought-after playback singers shone brightly on the IIFA Rocks stage.

Honey Singh then took the energy to new heights with his signature fusion of rap and Bollywood beats, delivering an electrifying performance that had the audience on their feet. His chart-topping hits and dynamic stage presence made for an unforgettable set.

The sensational Lulia Vantur added a layer of elegance and charm to the night with her captivating vocals, bringing grace and sophistication to the star-studded evening.

Mr Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer Marketing & Sales, NEXA commented, “As the NEXA IIFA Awards return to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi this September, we reaffirm our commitment to our 8-year partnership. NEXA and IIFA symbolise the pursuit of innovation, challenging the status quo to create novel and inspiring experiences. By combining global design, sophisticated style, and innovative technology, NEXA crafts premium experiences that align perfectly with IIFA's mission to build lifetime experiences and celebrate excellence in Indian cinema globally."

In addition to these breathtaking performances, IIFA Rocks 2024 also paid homage to the trailblazers of Indian cinema, spotlighting the technical brilliance behind the scenes.

Shankar Mahadevan and Ashish Parakh, Chief Sales Controller and Chief Marketing Officer of Sobha Realty, presented Karan Aujla with the International Trendsetter of the Year award for his hit "Tauba Tauba." As Karan prepared to leave after his acceptance speech, Shankar playfully stopped him, saying, "We cannot let you go so easily." Karan then asked, "Should we do something together?" Karan performed an a cappella version of "Tauba Tauba," and the entire crowd joined in during the iconic chorus, demonstrating the song’s incredible reach.

The night recognized excellence in categories such as Cinematography, Screenplay, Dialogues, Editing, Choreography, Sound Design, Sound Mixing, Background Score, and Special Effects (Visual). These awards celebrated the unsung heroes whose creativity and technical mastery power the magic of Indian cinema.

IIFA 2024 TECHNICAL CATEGORY WINNERS LIST:

Cinematography: G. K. Vishnu | Film -Jawan

Screenplay: Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Jaskunwar Kohli, Anurag Pathak, Aayush Saxena, Vikas Divyakirti | Film - 12th Fail

Dialogues: Ishita Moitra| Film- Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Editing: Sandeep Reddy Vanga| Film- Animal

Choreography: Bosco – Caesar| Film- Pathaan

Sound Design: Sachin Sudhakaran, Hariharan M |Film- Animal

Sound Mixing: Sampath Alwar, Chris Jacobson, Rob Marshall, Marti Humphrey|Film- Jawan

Background Score: Harshavardhan Rameshwar| Film - Animal

Special Effects (Visual)- Redchillies.VFX| Film - Jawan

Celebrating the achievements and triumphs of South Indian cinema, with its focus on Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada film industries: IIFA UTSAVAM 2024 Technical category winners are:

Cinematography: Tamil |Ravi Varman| Film Ponniyin Selvan Part – 2

Screenplay: Tamil |Alfred Prakash, Vignesh Raja| Film Por Thozhil

Dialogues: Telugu|Mahesh Babu P| Film Miss Shetty Mr.Polishetty

Editing: Telugu| Ujwal Kulkarni | Film Salaar: Part 1 -Cease Fire

Choreography : Telugu |Prem Rakshit Master | Film Dasara | Chamkeela Angeelesi

Production Design: Tamil|Thota Tharani | Film Ponniyin Selvan Part – 2

Background Score: Tamil | A. R. Rahman | Film Ponniyin Selvan Part – 2

Special Effects (Visual)| Malayalam |Mindstein Studios|Film 2018: Everyone Is A Hero

SOBHA Realty IIFA ROCKS Co-Presented By NEXA Co-Powered By Maisour& Siggnature Finest Cardamom Seeds truly delivered an unforgettable night of music and entertainment, serving as the perfect conclusion to the IIFA extravaganza and reaffirming the event's status as the ultimate celebration of artistry and innovation in Indian cinema.

FURTHER CONFIRMATIONS AND UPDATES ON IIFA & IIFA UTSAVAM

