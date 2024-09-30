The Partnership with the Leading Luxury Real Estate Developer Sobha Group as its Official ‘Cause Partner’ Seeks to Inspire and Empower the Next Generation of Women: “When You Lay A Strong Foundation, You’re Not Just Building For Today—You’re Shaping Tomorrow”.

The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards, the world’s grandest celebration of Indian cinema, proudly introduces its transformative initiative, 'I Can Make a Difference: Small Steps, Big Impact – Empowering Change Through Collective Action'. This initiative reflects the core values of IIFA, underscoring that 'I' represents both the academy and the individual’s ability to make a difference. By harnessing the powerful platform of cinema as a force for advocacy, IIFA integrates the 'I Can Make A Difference' initiative into its foundational mission, aiming to catalyze positive change, raise awareness, and mobilize resources for social causes that extend beyond the elite or those in power.

At the 24th edition of Sobha Realty IIFA Weekend 2024, IIFA unveiled this ground-breaking initiative, in partnership with Sobha Group as its official Cause Partner.

Commenting on the partnership, PNC Menon, Founder and Chairman of Sobha Group said “At Sobha Group, our commitment to giving back is deeply rooted in the belief that true success lies in uplifting others. Our partnership with IIFA is about more than empowering women—it’s about creating a lasting, transformative change. Sobha Group’s vision goes beyond building homes; we’re building opportunities for women and girls to thrive, lead, and shape a better future for all.”

United by a shared vision of compassion, justice, and sustainability, IIFA and Sobha Group embark on this journey of collective action, committed to empowering women and fostering transformative progress. At the heart of this mission lies Sobha Group’s dedication to investing in the education and development of young women and girls, paving the way for a brighter future.

Andre Timmins, Founder/Director of IIFA, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, "We are proud to champion meaningful change, where 'I' symbolizes not just IIFA but also 'I Can Make A Difference—Small Steps, Big Impact: Empowering Change Through Collective Action.’ As IIFA's journey continues, our initiative will address various causes through awareness campaigns, community projects, and strategic partnerships with local and global organizations to maximize our impact. By leveraging social media and technology, we will broaden our outreach and engage with global communities.

Aimed at making a significant impact on key global issues, we are proud to partner with Sobha Group as our official Cause Partner, introducing our collective transformative initiative to mobilize and advocate for meaningful change, particularly by inspiring and empowering the next generation of women.”

He added, “Let's embrace our power to drive change, believing that 'I Can Make A Difference' will transform lives and create a positive global impact.”

Sobha Group has long been a pioneer of women empowerment, with initiatives such as the Sobha Young Mother Rehabilitation Program, providing young, disadvantaged women with shelter, education, and employment opportunities. The Sobha Rural Women Empowerment Program supports widowed mothers and their children, ensuring access to essential resources and education creating pathways toward lasting change.

Recently, Sobha Realty, in collaboration with Arsenal FC, launched ‘The Foundation,’ a film highlighting the company's dedication to empowering women. Through the Sri Kurumba Educational and Charitable Trust, Sobha Group has positively impacted the lives of over 23,000 women and girls across the globe, offering educational, healthcare, and employment opportunities.

Through this partnership, both IIFA and Sobha Group underscore their commitment to women’s empowerment, utilizing cinema and entertainment to spark meaningful change. Their efforts rally philanthropic action and provide concrete solutions to urgent global challenges. Together, they aim to build a network of change makers, inspiring everyone to embrace their responsibility as global citizens and take action to create lasting impact.

