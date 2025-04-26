Abu Dhabi: In line with the UAE’s leadership vision to promote inclusivity in education and as part of the Year of Community 2025, the Emirates College for Advanced Education (ECAE) hosted the 11th edition of its annual Autism Day Forum on April 24. Held during Autism Awareness Month, the forum brought together educators, families, and advocates for educational and social inclusion with an aim to raise awareness of autism spectrum disorders and promote inclusive practices that strengthen family and community ties, encourage cooperation, and support integration within the education system.

Since its launch in 2014, the annual forum has been an integral part of ECAE’s ongoing efforts to involve the UAE community in building a more supportive and inclusive educational environment. The 2025 edition featured in-depth discussions on inclusion, community engagement, and collaboration. It opened with a speech by a student with autism from Special Olympics UAE, followed by a keynote address from Dr May Laith Al Taee, Vice Chancellor of ECAE.

Dr Al Taee said: “At ECAE, we believe that inclusion is a shared social responsibility that extends beyond schools, classrooms, and institutions. It requires comprehensive collaboration across all segments of society to integrate individuals on the autism spectrum and empower them to take active roles within the community. This vision aligns with the goals of the Year of Community and creating inclusive spaces rooted in the values of cooperation and collective responsibility, ultimately driving progress for all.”

Dr Al Taee highlighted that Autism Day is recognised as a national platform that unifies educational and community efforts to improve learning opportunities, raise awareness, and enhance the educational capabilities of individuals with autism, including autistic students in UAE schools enriches the educational experience for all learners.

The forum featured a range of innovative activities and initiatives highlighting the importance of inclusive education and presenting successful integration models. The programme included awareness sessions, student-produced videos on inclusion, and a segment focused on different types of inclusive education that addresses learning challenges such as dyslexia, ADHD, autism, and anxiety.

A panel discussion titled Inclusion: From the Classroom to the Community brought together educators and policymakers to offer a comprehensive perspective on inclusion, exploring both its challenges and opportunities. The session included contributions from the Ministry of Education, Hemam for Inclusive Education services – ALAZZA, Special Olympics Global Center for Inclusion in Education, and Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, along with examples of collaborative models that emphasised the essential role of families, schools, and communities in building an inclusive society.

More than 13 organisations and institutions participated in the forum, including the Ministry of Education-affiliated schools, local and international centers, and students of determination, who presented their innovative projects and initiatives. The forum served as a unified platform for sharing experiences and best practices, supporting the advancement of an inclusive educational ecosystem in the UAE.

Attendees also participated in interactive activities that celebrated the achievements of individuals with autism and highlighted successful inclusive education practices. The event concluded with a reaffirmation of the UAE’s commitment to building an educational and social environment that values diversity and recognises the essential role each individual plays in building a sustainable and inclusive future.