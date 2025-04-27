Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF), organised by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) under the theme ‘Knowledge Illuminates Our Community’, has launched a series of innovative initiatives introduced for the first time as part of its 34th edition, taking place from 26 April to 5 May 2025 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

The new initiatives align with the Centre’s vision to promote innovation in the cultural sector, create a supportive environment for content creation, and expand regional and international collaboration in the publishing and knowledge industries. This aligns with Abu Dhabi’s broader vision to promote the creative economy as a key pillar of sustainable development and to strengthen its position as a global hub for cultural and intellectual production.

This year’s edition of the Fair features the launch of over eight interactive cultural and artistic corners and programmes, alongside more than 2,000 events designed to engage audiences of all ages and interests, covering a wide range of topics, including literature, science, arts, technology, and digital content creation.

This cultural movement is further elevated by the exceptional participation of over 1,400 exhibitors from 96 countries, representing more than 60 languages, reflecting the Fair’s role as a global platform for cultural dialogue and a key conduit for the publishing industry, fostering the exchange of expertise among major publishers and content creators from around the world.

Countries participating for the first time

This year, the fair welcomes participants from 21 countries for the first time, representing four continents and speaking more than 25 languages. This reflects the growing international interest in the Fair as a gateway to Arab culture and a strategic platform for expanding into Arab markets.

The list of new countries includes Mexico, Lithuania, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Czech Republic, Brazil, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Armenia, Albania, Mongolia, North Macedonia, Romania, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sri Lanka, Tajikistan, Thailand, Kosovo, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan.

The significance of this participation goes beyond its geographic diversity, as it reflects the aspirations of new publishing houses to expand into Arab markets and benefit from the professional and cultural opportunities offered by the fair. With 25 literary agents from 13 countries and 28 international pavilions featuring publishers from around the globe, the ADIBF enhances meaningful partnerships and the exchange of experiences across the industry.

Electronic Entrance Gates and New Cultural Streets

This year, the fair has introduced a smart digital entry experience with electronic entrance gates that scan Emirates ID cards. Visitors also have the option of registering on the website and scanning their entry ticket. This smooth and efficient process reflects the fair’s commitment to cultural innovation and aligns with the UAE’s vision for digital transformation and enhancing access to knowledge.

Among the new programmes and corners is Al­ Mutanabbi Street, a space inspired by the iconic street in Baghdad, recreated with a unique design that captures its distinctive atmosphere. Iraqi publishers will line along the street, showcasing rare and heritage books in a tribute to the rich legacy of Iraqi literature and its historic role in the world of books. Another significant addition is the Poetry Nights Majlis, a programme featuring exceptional evenings that bring together Arab poets and their counterparts from diverse cultures in poetic dialogues that celebrate the diversity of cultural creativity.

The Under the Ghaf’s Shade corner stands out as a daily open-air literary majlis under the shade of the iconic Ghaf tree, offering a unique experience, where authors read selected excerpts from their works, engage directly with their audience, and sign books, transforming each moment into a lasting memory that resonates deeply with the soul.

Through the World’s Cuisine corner, the fair presents a unique cultural experience that brings together the arts of cooking and literature, based on recipes inspired by the publications of the ALC’s Kalima Project for Translation, documenting the connection between culinary heritage and literary texts.

As part of its commitment to empowering youth, this year’s edition launches the “Pioneers of Arabic Publishing” initiative, aimed at giving young people the opportunity to lead discussions during the fair’s sessions, helping them to develop their dialogue skills while connecting them with authors and notable figures from various fields.

The Educational Roadshow initiative adds a unique dimension to the academic content of the fair, taking the distinguished speakers on a dedicated tour of several Emirati universities, where they participate in interactive lectures covering literature, culture, innovation, and publishing. This provides students with the opportunity to interact with influential writers, enhances knowledge exchange, and strengthens the connection between the academic world and the literary and cultural scene.

The “Pioneers of Arabic Publishing” initiative was launched to honour distinguished Arab publishers at ADIBF 2025, recognising their outstanding contributions to the development of the publishing industry and supporting Arab culture.

Amid rapid digital transformations, the Fair hosts the Digitising Creativity conference, offering a comprehensive vision of how digitisation is reshaping arts and creative activities. The conference highlights how creativity is expanding beyond traditional boundaries and offering artists, writers, and publishers new spaces to express themselves and reach a diverse audience through the digital space.

This year’s edition of the fair also marks the launch of the first phase of the ‘Community Campaign to Support Sustainable Reading’, an initiative aimed at encouraging reading habits across all groups and establishing daily reading as an integral part of community life.

These corners and initiatives embody the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair’s prominent position on the global cultural events map and its role in strengthening the global publishing industry. They also assert the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre’s commitment to supporting the sustainability of the cultural sector and creating an environment conducive to creativity. This aligns with the Year of Community initiative and reflects the UAE’s priorities to empower human capital and enhance knowledge production.

About the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre

The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), was established by a law issued by H.H. the President of the United Arab Emirates, in his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, to promote the Arabic language; set general strategies for its scientific, educational, cultural and creative development; and enhance cultural communication and Arabic language proficiency at the local and international levels. It also aims to support Arab talents in the fields of writing, translation, publishing, scientific research, and audiovisual content creation, in addition to playing a key role in organising book fairs and supporting the publishing industry in the region. To achieve this, the Centre relies on dedicated programmes, the expertise of its teams, and partnerships with prestigious technical, cultural, and academic institutions around the world.

About the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi

The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of the emirate’s culture, tourism and creative sectors, fuelling economic progress and helping achieve Abu Dhabi's wider global ambitions.

By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate's position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi aims to unify the ecosystem around a shared vision of Abu Dhabi’s potential. It helps coordinate efforts and investments, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies, and systems to support the culture and tourism industries in the emirate.

DCT Abu Dhabi's vision is defined by the emirate's people, heritage, and landscape. The Department works to enhance Abu Dhabi's status as a hub for authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its rich traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives, and creative thought.

About Abu Dhabi International Book Fair

The Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF) was launched in 1981 to offer an international cultural platform bringing together publishers, libraries, agents, cultural establishments, and the press under one roof to exchange ideas, identify promising opportunities, and foster communication and collaboration across the publishing and creative industries.

The fair welcomes Arab, regional, and international publishers, offering an integrated programme that includes various cultural, professional, educational, creative, and entertainment aspects, in addition to events, lectures, discussions, and specialised workshops with distinguished writers and intellectuals. The event contributes significantly to the development of the publishing sector and creative industries, enhancing the capacities of local and Arab publishers and opening new horizons for them.