Sharjah: HE Tariq Saeed Allay, Director General of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), led his team on a thorough inspection of the final preparations of the upcoming 12th annual edition of International Government Communication Forum (IGCF), which is set to take place on September 13-14 in Expo Centre Sharjah under the theme ‘Today's Resources... Tomorrow's Wealth’.

A leading regional and international event, IGCF 2023 is poised to build on the success of its previous editions via 14 stages that will host more than 90 specialised and diverse activities including discussions, speeches, workshops and training, as well as pre-forum activities. The 2-day event, organised by Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), and supported by more than 35 local, regional, and international partners, will converge the expertise and insights of a diverse group of more than 250 industry experts, changemakers and thought leaders in communication, strategy, sustainability, change and resource management and allied sectors.

Allay asserted the forum’s preparedness to welcome participants and visitors to its packed itinerary of activities across multiple stages and platforms, providing the necessary facilities to ensure the success of the international event according to the highest standards.

The Director General said: “SGMB is committed to making the IGCF interactive and participatory, enabling the audience and guests to engage in lively discussions and workshops throughout the 2-day event. The forum brings a truly unique opportunity to collectively explore future-focused ideas and innovative solutions that will enable governments in the region and worldwide to strengthen the developmental role of their communications machinery and processes, and deepen its positive impact on humanity’s future.”

Allay added: “The upcoming forum is convening experts on sustainability, and resource and wealth management, who will combine their knowledge with the insights of communication leaders, media professionals and decision-makers in the public and private sectors to continue enhancing global best practices in communication and making the knowledge and expertise available to public servants in the field, globally.”

This year, the forum will deliberate on the emerging developments and future opportunities in global resources and wealth, and look deeply into the sustainability challenges we face. A distinguished group of leaders will highlight the fast-changing role of government communication in raising public awareness on pressing issues and ways to develop effective communication mechanisms to deal with them.

-Ends-

About IGCF 2023:

The International Government Communication Forum (IGCF) stands as a key global platform fostering dialogue and discourse among experts and specialists in government communication. In its 12th edition, the forum gathers distinguished speakers from diverse sectors to deliberate on matters vital to global societies and nations. This includes a spectrum of challenges spanning economics, environment, health, society, culture, and politics, while highlighting communication's pivotal role in addressing and tackling these issues. The forum's core objectives is to refine government communication paradigms, amplifying collaboration among stakeholders engaged in communication locally, regionally, and internationally.