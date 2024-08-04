First-time strategic partnership with Forbes Middle East and The Government Campus to deliver a comprehensive training programme featuring 24 sessions, workshops, and lectures.

An in-depth training course for children on future communication skills in partnership with Strawberry Fields and the Sharjah Private Education Authority.

14 training sessions in collaboration with UNITAR to enhance ‘nation-branding’ and government marketing strategies.

Sharjah: The 13th edition of the International Government Communication Forum (IGCF 2024), taking place at the Expo Centre Sharjah on 4-5 September, will feature a series of intensive programs designed to build the capacities of future leaders in the communication field, including government officials, employees, and students. These capacity-building programs feature 40 different activities, including training sessions and workshops, all focused on marketing, influencer marketing, communication, and creative thinking.

The programmes organised in collaboration with five local and international experts in communication and capacity-building who are part of a network of over 35 strategic partners, aim to equip participants with the skills and knowledge needed to address the evolving challenges in communication. The programmes include ‘Influencer Dynamics: Mastering Public Communication in the Digital Age,’ in partnership with Forbes Middle East and The Government Campus; ‘New Generation Skills for Kids: Integrating System Thinking & Technology,’ in partnership with Strawberry Fields and the Sharjah Private Education Authority; and ‘Government Marketing and Nation Branding Program,’ in collaboration with the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR).

Commitment to Skill Development

Commenting on the training programmes at the forum, HE Alya Al Suwaidi, Director of SGMB, said: "Training is a key element for professional development in all fields, particularly in communication, which is rapidly evolving due to modern technological advancements. The specialised programmes offered by IGCF provide an invaluable opportunity to enhance the skills of children, youth, and communication professionals, developing a new generation of highly competent experts equipped with the necessary experience and knowledge to keep pace with developments in this vital field and improve its practices."

She added: "The forum not only focuses on developing skills but also opens new horizons for innovation and development. It allows participants to exchange experiences and ideas with the best global practices and connect with like-minded experts and specialists to enhance their ability to face emerging challenges and seize opportunities. This contributes to achieving more effective and impactful government communication and advancing the sector as a whole."

Mastering Public Communication in the Digital Age

In partnership with Forbes Middle East and GovCampus, IGCF 2024 will introduce a training program from September 3-5 titled ‘Influencer Dynamics: Mastering Public Communication in the Digital Age.’ Designed for government officials, civil servants, and communication professionals, the three-day intensive programme will equip participants with the necessary skills and tools to utilise influencer marketing in public communication effectively. It includes 24 diverse training sessions featuring talks by prominent influencers, practical exercises, masterclasses, and workshops led by specialists in various fields.

Participants will gain comprehensive insights into influencer strategies, engagement techniques, legal and ethical considerations of digital influence, and strategies for developing marketing campaigns. This will enable them to develop impactful national communication strategies, measure their success, and boost public trust in governments through collaboration with influencers.

New Generation Skills for Children

IGCF 2024 will offer a specialised, full-day training course on 4th September titled ‘New Generation Skills for Kids: Integrating System Thinking & Technology,’ within the Youth Hall. This programme is part of a first ever strategic partnership with Strawberry Fields, specialising in analytical tools and growth strategies for businesses, and the Sharjah Private Education Authority.

The course will feature intensive workshops for children and adolescents aged 8 to 15, aimed at equipping them with the necessary communication skills to keep pace with rapid technological advancements. The course, delivered by John Rainford, CEO of Strawberry Fields, will cover integrating logical thinking and technology in communication, using mind-mapping techniques to enhance and develop communication, and boosting their critical and creative thinking abilities to solve problems and interact with others.

Government Marketing and Nation Branding

Guido Bertucci, Executive Director of the International Governance Solutions Organisation, and Raza Salman, Senior Correspondent for the Economy and Government sector at CNN, will lead the comprehensive two-day ‘Innovative Program for Government Marketing and Nation Branding,’ organised on September 4-5 in collaboration with the UNITAR. The program includes 14 training sessions featuring presentations, case studies, and group training sessions. It covers government marketing practices and tools, implementing studied marketing strategies, managing brands for government services, and leveraging soft power to create a positive image that attracts investment, tourism, and partnerships.