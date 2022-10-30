17 specialist guest speakers, 65 international brands, 18 participating countries, 4 workshops

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The 12th World Congress of Esthetic Dentistry, held by the International Federation of Esthetic Dentistry – IFED, came to a conclusion in Abu Dhabi over the weekend and witnessed nearly 2,500 visitors and participants engage in meaningful dialogue and business interactions at the luxurious Conrad Etihad Towers. The event was organized by INDEX Conference and Exhibitions Organization Est., a member of INDEX Holding, and the Arabian Academy of Esthetic Dentistry.

The conference and exhibition ran for three days where it featured 17 world-renowned specialist guest speakers in the field of Esthetic Dentistry, and more than 65 international brands were on display from 18 participating countries. Approximately 53% of visitor attendance were form the region while the other 47% were of an international audience. IFED 2022 also featured four workshops that included hands-on training to give experience on guided surgery in implant dentistry using printed positioning guides.

H.E. Amb. Dr. Abdul Salam Al Madani, Executive Chairman of the 12th World Congress of Esthetic Dentistry and Chairman of INDEX Holding, stated: “Bringing Esthetic Dentistry specialists together to Abu Dhabi from across the globe to share their expertise and scientific information they have developed through years of research and practice was incredible in itself. Dentists have an important role in our lives, helping us to feel confident within our smiles, and so it was important that we provided an exclusive gathering of some of the greatest professionals in the field to deliver their knowledge within our region.’

H.E. continued: “We strive to provide the best in healthcare practices in the UAE by investing in continuous education and development. This conference and exhibition, as well as the workshops that were provided for free by industry-leading authorities, really proves that we have unlimited opportunities available us to when we collaborate with each other.”

IFED holds this world scientific meeting every two years in a different city which is hosted by a member academy and attended by thousands of dentists and delegates from all around the world. This year’s meeting, IFED 2022, was hosted by Abu Dhabi in conjunction with the Arabian Academy of Esthetic Dentistry, marking the first time the congress meets in the MENA region.

Professor Jaime Gil, President of IFED, stated: “It is my duty as President of IFED to extend my gratitude to the Arabian Academy of Esthetic Dentistry and to Dr. Esam Tashkandi for organizing this magnificent Congress in the overwhelming city of Abu Dhabi. I must also express our appreciation to H.E. Amb. Dr. Abdul Salam Al Madani and the entire INDEX Holding organization, for we have been working with them for more than two years and they have proven to be experts in the field of organizing incredible events.’

Many ground-breaking subjects were covered during the final day of the conference that included Digital Workflow for Full-Arch Implant Dentistry 2.0 as delivered Prof. Wael Att, the current President of the Arabian Academy of Esthetic Dentistry; Strategies for Success with Dental Implants in the Aesthetic Zone, delivered by Dr. Franck Bonnet, President of the European Academy of Esthetic Dentistry; Flap or no Flap Elevation in Immediate Post-Extraction Implant, delivered by Prof. Giovanni Zucchelli, member of European Academy of Esthetic Dentistry; Restoring the Implant Disaster. Full mouth Restoration When Everything Went Wrong, delivered by Dr. Luca Cordaro, member of the Italian Society of Osseointegration and Fellow of the International Team for Implantology (ITI); and Avoiding Technical Complication with Proper Treatment Planning, delivered by Prof. Bjarni Pétursson, an ITI Fellow and member of the editorial board of Clinical Oral Implants Research, European Journal for Oral Implantology.

Dr. Esam Tashkandi, Conference Chairman at IFED 2022, stated: “It was our pleasure to finally gather everyone in Abu Dhabi, a city where we aim to make the capital of Esthetic Dentistry. The IFED 2022 Conference Program featured some of the greatest world-renowned specialist speakers that delivered diverse topics on Esthetic Dentistry topics, and participants received MOH accreditation for 17 CPD Credit Hours, ADA Certification for 14.5 continuing education credits, and 16 ICHS CME credits. We thank everyone for the contribution in making this Congress a great success where we all learned and developed our profession.”

Dr. Wael Att, President of the Arabian Academy of Esthetic Dentistry, delivered a stimulating lecture where he highlighted how advanced technology helps to improve the standards in every clinic. Dr. Wael stressed on how important it is for all Esthetic Dentists to stay updated on the latest practices in digital technology to ensure they deliver their best performance for the comfort of their patients.

Dr. Wael stated, “There are millions of people that are losing their teeth that need treatment and we need workflows such as digital technology that make things easier, faster, less of a headache and time-consuming for patients, where we ultimately provide a better service to for them.

He continued; “IFED is an important organization for our industry and the 12th World Congress of Esthetic Industry was full of excellent scientific information that help us all to stay updated with relevant information. We couldn’t be happier to gather here in such a wonderful city like Abu Dhabi as this meeting excelled in providing us all with such an amazing experience.”

The conference also touched on many subjects throughout its three-day run in matters related to Esthetic Dentistry, Oral Implantology, Prosthodontics, CAD/CAM, Digital Dentistry, Orthodontics and Periodontology, including dedicated lectures on Advances in Digital Dentistry; Taking the Mystery out of Occlusion in Esthetic Dentistry; Face Centered, Interdisciplinary Digital Treatment; Advantages of Digital Workflows for Smile Designs and Rehabilitations; and so much more.

IFED was founded by the American Academy of Esthetic Dentistry, European Academy of Esthetic Dentistry, and the Japanese Academy of Esthetic Dentistry and now have an outstanding number of participating countries who were present at this year’s meeting such as USA, Switzerland, Germany, Italy, South Korea, Iceland, China, France, Portugal, Spain, Saudi Arabia, UK, Denmark, and Italy.

The 12th World Congress of Esthetic Dentistry of the International Federation of Esthetic Dentistry – IFED 2022, was organized by INDEX Conference and Exhibitions Organization Est., a member of INDEX Holding, the Arabian Academy of Esthetic Dentistry, and supported by the American Academy of Esthetic Dentistry and European Academy of Esthetic Industry.

