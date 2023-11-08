Dubai:– Recent breakthroughs in the realm of generative AI (GenAI) are reshaping the technological landscape at an unprecedented rate, with International Data Corporation (IDC) forecasting that annual worldwide spending on AI-centric systems will exceed $300 billion by 2026.

In this era of GenAI-driven disruption, IT leaders find themselves taking on increasingly strategic and collaborative roles. Reporting structures have evolved, and mandates have expanded, placing CIOs at the forefront of organizational transformation. As AI becomes deeply embedded in services, products, and experiences, IT leaders will play a crucial role in ensuring its seamless integration into the fabric of everyday life.

Against this rapidly evolving backdrop, the IDC Middle East CIO Summit returns to Dubai on February 21–22, 2024, to redefine digitalization strategies for an 'AI Everywhere' future. Addressing the theme 'The Future of IT: Rethinking Digitalization for an AI Everywhere World', the IDC Middle East CIO Summit 2024 will explore this pivotal shift in the IT landscape and share essential guidance on navigating AI's transformative influence across industries.

"Embracing an 'AI Everywhere' mindset is no longer a choice but a necessity for organizations aiming to maintain competitive parity," says Jyoti Lalchandani, IDC's group vice president and regional managing director for the Middle East, Türkiye, and Africa. "Forward-thinking governments and digitally savvy entities are prioritizing AI to drive digital innovation, enhance customer experiences, and optimize operational efficiencies."

The IDC Middle East CIO Summit 2024 will showcase proven best-practice strategies for establishing data-centric platforms, migrating to cloud infrastructure, governing cloud economics, redefining security and digital trust, and investing in skills development. The summit will provide a vital platform for IT leaders to comprehend their evolving roles in an AI-infused landscape. Expert guidance will be shared on navigating challenges, adapting to shifting business environments, and crafting innovative solutions.

Discussions will cover everything from performance and growth to engagement, safety, security, ethics, and sustainability, addressing diverse topics such as:

Orchestrating Digital Infrastructure

DevOps Strategies

Predictive Analytics Strategy

Enterprise IT Transformation

Leveraging Low-Code/No-Code Platforms

Omni-Experience Transformation

Cybersecurity Policies, Regulations, and Compliance

Technology Buyer Trends

Application Modernization Strategies

AI and the Tech Revolution: Are Your Foundations Ready for Change?

Effective Hybrid Cloud Deployment

Sustainability Is Not Just a CEO Agenda: How Do You Measure It?

Creating a Digital Resilient Enterprise

Tech Architectures for Success

The IDC Middle East CIO Summit 2024 will host the region's most influential tech leaders, experts, and visionaries.

