Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Keeping a healthy balance between work and personal life is increasingly difficult in today's rapidly changing workplace. Numerous surveys have shown that UAE workers are among the most stressed people globally. As part of its dedication to establishing a continuous dialogue around the issue and the importance of self-care in the dynamic workplace, ICAS MENA, the region's largest provider of mental health services, will host a free webinar on self-care as a key to unlocking sustainable work-life integration at 1 p.m., Dubai time, on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. The session is open to the general public.

The session will highlight the importance of helping individuals adopt a mindset that values self-care as a critical element of implementing successful work-life Integration strategies and will assist individuals in creating habits that support this way of living for improved peace of mind and reduced guilt.

Furthermore, ICAS MENA will be hosting free webinars quarterly to continue offering mental health and well-being support to the public. In the past month, ICAS MENA held a webinar on coping with socially and politically charged situations. All upcoming free sessions will be announced and posted on the company's social media channels.

Here are some learning opportunities:

Work-Life Integration: What is it, and how can we achieve it?

What is self-care (and what isn't)?

Why is Self-Care “the key” to unlocking sustainable Work-Life Integration? Addressing guilt and paying attention to self-talk

Rethinking values, priorities, and active time-management

Habits that support healthy self-care

To join the conversation, click the link and enter "GUEST" in the company field, followed by your company name.

For more information, please visit the ICAS MENA website or contact nerry.toledo@icasworld.com

May 11, 2022, 1pm – 2:00pm UAE time

Register in advance:

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwtce6vqDMoG9Dk9NS9zjXp9GFY5BkFIVSY

-Ends-

About ICAS MENA

ICAS MENA, the Middle East's leading provider of mental health and wellbeing services to employees, has been operating in the region for 12 years, supporting over 200 companies and nearly 500,000 employees and family members. Services are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. Through counselling services, financial advice, parenting and grief guidance, information on promoting employee morale and recovery, and personal development and learning workshops, ICAS MENA assists organisations in enhancing performance and wellbeing while reducing absenteeism and presenteeism costs.

For further media information, please contact:

Nerry Toledo

Client Services and Development Manager

ICAS MENA

​​​​​​​nerry.toledo@icasworld.com