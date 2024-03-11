The IBA, Centre for Excellence in Islamic Finance (IBA CEIF) conducted one day Executive Learning course on Shari’ah Compliant Financing Solutions for Businesses & Corporate at PC Hotel, Karachi on Wednesday, March 06, 2024.



The course provided insights to the participants about the Islamic financial and banking solutions for businesses.



The session also covered the basic parameters of Shari’ah framework and its modern-day application in Islamic banking and Takaful. The course progressed to cover the solutions for business related to Islamic financing modes for working capital financing and Sukuk as an ideal capital market instrument for large corporate and public sector enterprises. The speakers also shed light on the aspect of conversion of existing conventional facilities to Islamic.



Meezan Bank Limited collaborated with IBA CEIF for this course and invited its corporate & SME customers to attend the executive course on Islamic banking solutions.



Following were the speakers.

1. Mr. Ahmed Ali Siddiqui (SEVP & Group Head, Shariah Compliance Dept Meezan Bank & Director IBA CEIF)

2. Mr. Ahad Khan Niazi (Head - Product & Solution Delivery. Meezan Bank)

3. Mr. Danish Nafees (VP & Unit Head - Transaction and International Banking Group, Meezan Bank)

4. Mufti M. Ashja Khan (Resident Shariah Board Member - Raqami Digital Islamic Bank)

5. Mr. Farhan ul Haq Usmani (EVP & Head Shariah Audit – Meezan Bank)

6. Mr. Rehan Waheed (VP & Unit Head – Shariah Advisory, Meezan Bank)

7. Mr. Ammar Khalid (Deputy Treasurer, Meezan Bank)

