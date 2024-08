IBA CEIF in collaboration with Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan conducted a Seminar on: "Shariah Compliant Brokerage Services, Opportunities and Challenges" at IBA City Campus, Karachi.

A large number of participants attended the seminar.

Participants were from Islamic Banks, NBFC sector, Takaful companies, Mutual fund companies and Educational Institutions.

Speakers included:

- Ahmed Ali Siddiqui – Director IBA CEIF

- Tariq Naseem - Head Islamic Finance, SECP

- Zahid Latif Khan – CEO, ZLK Islamic Financial Services

- Bilal Farooq Zardi - Chief Executive/ Secretary General, PSBA

Mr. Muhammad Asad Ali, Deputy Director Islamic Finance Department - SECP moderated the session.