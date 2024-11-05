Riyadh, KSA - HyperPay, the leading payment gateway provider in the MENA region, showcased its cutting-edge digital payment technologies and connected with key leaders in the fintech sector at Seamless Saudi Arabia 2024. During its interactions, HyperPay emphasised its role in advancing Saudi Arabia's digital transformation goals following the Saudi Vision 2030 strategy.

The company unveiled new services that leverage AI to optimise the user experience and strengthen transaction security, reflecting HyperPay’s ongoing plans to expand across the Middle East to reach new markets such as Bahrain, Egypt, and Qatar.

In addition to highlighting new AI-driven payment solutions, the company fortified its partnerships to improve the cashless ecosystem in Saudi Arabia and beyond. HyperPay expanded its strategic collaborations by signing agreements with GOSI and ANB to optimise payment solutions by streamlining GOSI’s subscription processing and enhancing ANB's financial transactions with improved efficiency and security.

HyperPay also signed an agreement with Parcelat, an eCommerce service provider, to offer integrated payment solutions. The partnership is in line with HyperPay's plans to assist Saudi Arabia's e-commerce industry by providing companies with flexible and safe payment services. These initiatives highlight HyperPay's role in modernising financial operations in both the public and private sectors of Saudi Arabia, which is consistent with the country's overall digital transformation goals.

Muhannad Ebwini, Founder and CEO of HyperPay stated, “At HyperPay, our mission is to deliver cutting-edge payment solutions to promote digital transformation in Saudi Arabia's major industries. Our participation in Seamless Saudi Arabia 2024 and these latest collaborations demonstrate our commitment to improving the effectiveness, security, and convenience of financial transactions – all of which are critical to improving Saudi Arabia's evolving financial ecosystem. More significantly, they also support the Vision 2030 objectives, which include implementing seamless digital solutions that promote modernisation and sustainable growth.”

“Our goal is to improve the end-user experience by making every interaction quicker, safer, and more effective with our wide range of innovative payment solutions. We will continue to introduce significant, scalable innovations to the financial sector that empower companies and promote growth, thereby strengthening the cashless ecosystem in Saudi Arabia and beyond,” he added.

By offering safe, easy payment methods that streamline online transactions for companies and government organisations, HyperPay's platform caters to several industries, including hospitality and education. The company strives to simplify payment processes, enhance user experiences, and boost digital transaction capabilities for clients, thereby contributing to a resilient financial ecosystem.

