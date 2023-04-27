Dubai:- The 30th edition of Arabian Travel Market is to be held on 1 - 4 May at the Dubai World Trade Centre to strengthen the growth of the travel industry especially for inbound and outbound tourism professionals in the Middle East.

The ATM 2023 event allows participants to network with key industry players, and showcase their products and services in the travel and tourism sector. The HTIC Global team is open to discussing the latest travel solutions that were a quagmire for travel industry business leaders.

HTIC Global joins industry leaders at Arabian Travel Market Dubai 2023 to help them weed out the challenges faced in this sector.

Dinto Akkara, chief executive officer of HTIC Global - UAE and India outsourcing services, said: "In this era of digitalization, travelers worldwide are not short of options to choose their travel needs. To compete with the higher demands of global travel needs, HTIC Global has established cutting-edge travel solutions for businesses and executives in the travel industry."

The industry leaders can gain valuable marketing insights from HTIC Global that have provided for other companies of similar prestige which helped them to make informed decisions and stay ahead of the competition.

The travel industry is facing staffing shortages, especially in customer support roles in the airlines, hotels, and hospitality sectors (Source: BOSS Magazine, Escalent Inc). HTIC Global brings forth access to a human resource management platform that allows travel industry decision-makers to sort out their struggle to fill staffing requirements.

Industry CEOs can yield revenue opportunities from HTIC Global by gaining insights into the financial aspects of the travel and tourism industry, such as accounting expertise, revenue management, tax issues, and financial reporting.

HTIC Global gears up for Arabian Travel Market with innovative travel solutions by focusing on the latest marketing campaigns, and technology-driven sales approach.

