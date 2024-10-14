Abu Dhabi-UAE: Hosting the 36th edition of the IEEE/RSJ International Conference on Intelligent Robots and Systems (IROS) in collaboration with stakeholders is in line with Khalifa University’s mandate and reflects a willingness to contribute to the UAE Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031, said His Excellency Professor Ebrahim Al Hajri, President, Khalifa University of Science and Technology.

Welcoming the delegates and participants of IROS 2024 that opened on 14 October at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC), His Excellency Professor Al Hajri commended that stakeholder in the UAE, the global scientific community, and the researchers and academics in the region have played a critical role in bringing an international conference and exhibition of this stature to the Abu Dhabi. The event themed ‘Robotics for Sustainable Development’ runs up to 18 October 2024.

His Excellency Professor Al Hajri said: “This is a proud moment for the UAE and for Khalifa University as we host IROS 2024 in Abu Dhabi. Through such global events, Khalifa University will help facilitate collaboration on cutting-edge research, and we believe delegates and participants will explore opportunities for growth within MENA region, while actively contributing to the global innovation ecosystem in robotics and artificial intelligence.”

On Monday 14 October, IROS 2024 witnessed nine tutorial sessions and 31 technical workshops as researchers, scientists and academics from universities, research institutions and leading corporates across the world interacted on various aspects of robotics technologies.

Among the global-level competitions and challenges, the euROBIN Manipulation, the F1 Tenth Autonomous Racing Competition, and the IEEE/RAS Quadruped Robot Challenge (QRC), began on 14 October, with the rest of the challenges spread over all the days from 15 - 16 October. The competitions are designed to inspire creativity, focusing on robots' physical or athletic intelligence, remote robot navigation, robot manipulation, underwater robotics, and perception and sensing.

Among the 13 forums, the ‘Robots for Sustainability and Sustainable Robots’ forum is scheduled for 15 October, while the rest are scheduled from 16-18 October with four forums each, every day.

Exhibits of the latest technologies and products demonstrating the next generation of sustainable robotics evinced keen interest at IROS 2024. Poster sessions, keynotes, panel discussions, and networking events are also lined up for the remaining days at this major international conference.

About Khalifa University of Science and Technology

For more information, please visit: http://www.ku.ac.ae/