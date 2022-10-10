Dubai, U.A.E: HONOR, the leading global provider of smart devices announced its presence in the region's most anticipated technology exhibition GITEX 2022. The event this year will see more than 5,000 exhibitors, 100,000+ attendees from 170+ countries and 1,000+ speakers. The brand will present an extensive range of its products at China Mobile International exhibition. This year at GITEX, HONOR welcomes partners with open arms and outlines the brand's commitment to innovation and open collaboration.

HONOR strengthened its product portfolio and introduced revolutionary devices in the market this year ranging from smartphones, tablets, PC and IoT products. Leading the line-up is the Pad 8 the *Best entertainment tablet and its latest addition to HONOR's high-end N Series smartphone portfolio, the HONOR 70 5G. Boasting cutting-edge technology, the HONOR 70 is a vlogging masterpiece delivering unmatched innovations in smartphone design, photography, and videography. The devices displayed at GITEX boast cutting-edge technology that delivers new breakthroughs in smartphone design, display, photography, videography, performance, and privacy. Additional to this, HONOR also showcased its affordable range of smartphones from the HONOR X series, HONOR Magicbook X15 from its laptop category and smart life products - the HONOR Watch GS 3 and HONOR Earbuds 3 Pro.

HONOR sees GITEX as a platform to increase the brand’s visibility and awareness and connect to its new and existing consumers which will further help the brand to understand their concerns and address pain points.

“We are pleased to be part of the largest regional IT exhibition, and excited to showcase our vision for bringing customer-centric innovations that forms the core of HONOR’s smart life ecosystem.” Said Mr. Zhao Likun, President HONOR Middle East and Africa. “For this GITEX we collaborated with China Mobile International and have displayed our products are their booth delivering a magical experience to users around the world.

“It’s a very exciting line-up and we are confident that we will see a lot of interest from the consumers and partners. We are happy to partner with HONOR for this year’s GITEX.” Said Colin Wang, Managing Director of China Mobile International Middle East & Africa region.

The launch of HONOR 70 5G is a testimony of HONOR’s revolutionary technologies and smart innovations that took the users experience to a whole new level. The brand-new HONOR 70 5G features an impressive camera system with SONY IMX800 Dual Main Camera, as well as innovative vlog capabilities with the Industry’s First Solo Cut Vlog Mode.

The premium device HONOR Magic4 Pro on the other hand is a real showcase of HONOR’s best in class, state-of-the-art technology, and smart innovation. Continuing the strong legacy of this flagship line-up, the all-new HONOR Magic4 Pro is well positioned to be one of the most exciting Android phones in 2022, bringing another banner year for HONOR.

