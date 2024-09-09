Cairo, Egypt – Hitachi Energy kicked off its first Channel Partners Days event in Cairo, Egypt, at the New Administrative Capital. The event brought together Hitachi Energy’s customers and partners from across the power industry.

Leveraging their in-depth knowledge of local markets and a strong understanding of the company’s service and solution portfolio, Hitachi Energy’s partners enhance the customers’ access to the innovative technology, tools and life cycle services needed to address complex regulations, directives and tight project timelines, while accelerating the energy transition.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Mostafa AlGuezeri, Managing Director for the Gulf and Maghreb at Hitachi Energy said, “Hitachi Energy supports the industry and society in meeting their needs. We aim to expand our operations in Egypt’s growing market and to support the region’s demands through our efficient and reliable channel partners. The high level of engagement we developed with our customers and partners motivates us to continue nurturing strong relationships to advance a sustainable energy future for all.”

The two-day event featured a variety of interactive sessions showcasing Hitachi Energy’s industry-leading technologies and innovations. One of the key sessions focused on TXpertTM Hub, a cutting-edge digital innovation for transformers. This technology enables optimized operations, reduces outages, and boosts performance. The workshop also highlighted the capabilities of Hitachi Energy’s sole transformers manufacturing facility in Africa, emphasizing the critical role of reliable power supply in ensuring the efficiency of the electric grid.

“Trusted partnerships and collaborations are essential to finding the solutions our world needs. As the partner of choice, and together with customers and partners, we deliver innovative, sustainable, and scalable solutions with real impact, combining world-class digital and energy platforms - all of this has been showcased with great engagement and enthusiasm throughout the event,” said Himanshu Trivedi, Head of Channels & Customer Engagement at Hitachi Energy.

With the growing dependence on technology, having high-quality power supply is vital to sustaining the operational efficiency of the electric grid. Hitachi Energy’s experts led in-depth sessions on improving the power quality in the grid to educate the customers and partners on meeting this critical demand. Several of the latest technological solutions including capacitor solutions like QCap, harmonic filter solutions like PQactiF were showcased at the event. The company’s Grid Automation business also exhibited its product line featuring SCADA, control systems and communications solutions such as FOX615 and TropOS 6420 network.

The inaugural Channel Partners Days event in Egypt marked a significant step in strengthening Hita-chi Energy’s collaboration with its key stakeholders in the region. The successful engagement and exchange of expertise at the event underscored the company’s leadership in the energy sector and its commitment to supporting Egypt’s growing market and beyond.

