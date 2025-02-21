E xclusive Real Madrid Co-Branded Product Range Elevates Sports Viewing Experience

New Brand Store in Egypt and Expansion Plans Across North Africa Boost Regional Presence

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Hisense, a global leader in consumer electronics and home appliances, successfully hosted its MEA 2025 Partner Conference in Egypt on 16th February 2025, bringing together key regional partners, distributors, and industry leaders under the theme “Leading the Future.” Set against the backdrop of the iconic Pyramids, the event served as a platform to celebrate milestones, reinforce strategic partnerships, and unveil technologies that will shape the future of smarter living.

The conference was honoured by the presence of His Excellency Mr. Mohamed Sofiane Berrah, Ambassador of Algeria to Egypt, Mr. Zhao Liuqing, Minister Counsellor of the Chinese Embassy in Egypt, Mr. Jerry Liu, Vice President of Hisense International, and Mr. Jason Ou, President of Hisense Middle East & Africa. Adding to the excitement, football legend Roberto Carlos, former Real Madrid player, made a special appearance, further strengthening the connection between Hisense and the world of sports.

“Our success in the Middle East and Africa is driven by strong partnerships and a commitment to innovation,” said Mr. Jerry Liu, Vice President at Hisense International. “With strategic investments in local manufacturing and R&D, we are well-positioned to meet evolving consumer needs and drive sustainable growth across the region.”

Reinforcing this vision, Mr. Jason Ou, President of Hisense MEA, added: “These initiatives affirm our dedication to expanding our footprint in key markets, ensuring that cutting-edge technology and premium home appliances are more accessible to consumers across the region.”

The conference highlighted Hisense’s commitment to AI-driven innovation and connected living through the ‘ConnectLife’ ecosystem, reinforcing its vision of “AI Your Life”. Attendees from across the GCC, Levant, and Africa engaged in discussions about the company’s vision and expansion strategies, reinforcing Hisense’s position as a global leader in home entertainment and appliances.

Unveiling of Next-Generation Technology

At the event, Hisense unveiled an extraordinary innovation that redefines large-screen entertainment - the 136-inch MicroLED TV, 136MX, the brand’s first consumer-ready MicroLED display. This groundbreaking technology delivers unmatched colour precision, stunning vibrancy, and exceptional energy efficiency.

A key milestone was the announcement that Hisense secured 100 orders for the 136-inch Micro LED TV from the MEA region, highlighting strong demand for next-generation large screen home entertainment in the region.

Additionally, building on its partnership with Real Madrid, Hisense introduced an exclusive Real Madrid limited edition product range, further elevating its premium home entertainment offerings.

Football legend Roberto Carlos joined the launch, strengthening the synergy between Hisense and Real Madrid in delivering world-class entertainment.

Strategic Expansion and Regional Growth Initiatives

Reinforcing its commitment to regional growth, Hisense announced plans for opening an air conditioning factory in Algeria, marked by the signing of a strategic MoU with Condor Electronics, further strengthening Hisense’s manufacturing and distribution network in North Africa. This facility will play a key role in enhancing operational efficiency and ensuring faster access to high-quality products for consumers across the region.

Another major highlight was Hisense’s expansion in Egypt, marked by the launch of its first flagship brand store, providing Egyptian customers with a world-class product experience. Additionally, the company announced the opening of its first regional Care Hub in Cairo, reinforcing after-sales service and support across Egypt.

These strategic initiatives reaffirm Hisense’s long-term commitment to the region, ensuring consumers benefit from cutting-edge innovation and locally adapted solutions that meet their evolving needs.

The MEA 2025 Partner Conference concluded on a high note, setting the stage for future innovations, strategic collaborations, and a smarter, more connected future for consumers.

About Hisense

Hisense, established in 1969, is a global leader in home appliances and consumer electronics operating in over 160 countries. Specialising in multimedia, home appliances, and IT solutions, Hisense prioritises integrity, innovation, and sustainability.

With over 50 years of expertise, Hisense offers top-quality products, exceptional after-sales services, and extensive warranties. The company pioneers cutting-edge technologies such as the Laser TV, ULED Local Dimming Backlight Control and chip technology, developing 8K ultra high-definition display chips, TV SoC chips, and AI chips. Beyond consumer electronics, Hisense excels in B2B industries such as intelligent transportation, medical technology, and optical modules.

Hisense proudly owns and has acquired renowned brands, including Toshiba TV, gorenje, Kelon, Ronshen, and ASKO, solidifying its position in the market. As a sponsor of major sporting events, Hisense has been associated with events such as FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, UEFA EURO 2020™ UEFA EURO 2024™, FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, and clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain. In 2024, Hisense further strengthened its sports partnerships by forming a strategic alliance with Real Madrid focused on the MEA region, highlighting its commitment to excellence and innovation.

With 34 industrial parks, 26 R&D centres and 66 overseas companies, Hisense continues to lead the industry with a diverse range of products. With regional headquarters in Dubai, UAE, and 5 offices across the MENA region, Hisense ensures efficient manufacturing, innovation, and distribution, to meet the evolving needs of consumers in the market.