Under the theme “Bridging the Gap in Fertility”, international fertility experts to discuss the latest research, trends, apparatus, technologies, and case studies related to fertility

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: HealthPlus Fertility, a Mubadala Health partner, will host the 4th HealthPlus Middle East Fertility Conference from September 2-4, at the Jumeriah Beach Hotel.

The highly anticipated conference, themed “Bridging the Gap in Fertility”, returns in 2022, bringing together international fertility experts from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and as far as Belgium, Sweden, Denmark, and Malaysia, to discuss and explore the latest groundbreaking technology and holistic approaches to fertility, from counseling to diagnosis and treatment over the three days.

It will feature knowledgeable international speakers who will discuss the latest developments on fertility from “The New Era in Reproductive Medicine” to optimizing ART outcomes, reproductive surgery, and fertility preservation. The fourth edition of the HealthPlus Middle East Fertility Conference is also a Continuous Medical Education (CME) event, accredited by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, where attending healthcare professionals will earn 21 hours of CME.

Prof. Ahmed Elbohoty, Conference President and Reproductive Medicine & Infertility Consultant at HealthPlus Fertility Center – Abu Dhabi said: “We are excited to host the fourth edition HealthPlus Middle East Fertility conference in person this year. Building off the success of previous editions, we are looking forward to “‘Bridging the Gap in Fertility” with some of the greatest minds in the industry to discuss critical issues related to fertility research, treatment, and diagnostics. Over the next three days, we will connect the gaps in reproductive medicine and provide networking opportunities with global peers, with the aim that our attendees leave with a greater understanding of complex fertility issues to help patients around the UAE and region.”

Individual workshops led by experts within the HealthPlus Fertility network will also run in parallel to the conference. This includes workshops on artificial intelligence, colposcopy, hysteroscopy, and experiential on IVF procedures.

The event is open to IVF specialists, obstetricians, gynecologists, laboratory technicians, embryologists, nurses, pharmacists, and medical students. Those interested, can register here to visit: https://www.healthplusivfconf.com/register-now/

About HealthPlus Fertility

HealthPlus Fertility, a Mubadala Health Partner, is one of the largest fertility networks in the region with 4 fully serviced fertility centers in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Jeddah and Riyadh, and multiple satellite IVF clinics across the UAE giving infertile couples renewed hope and access to treatment and innovation. Through personalized treatments and using the latest technologies and advancements in reproductive health, our team strives to achieve the best possible outcome for every couple that seeks our help. HealthPlus Fertility provide the full range of state-of-the-art services for the diagnosis and treatment of infertility including In Vitro Fertilization (IVF), reproductive surgery as well as several innovative treatments for male fertility. Most surgical treatments for infertility are performed on-site on an outpatient basis with minimally invasive techniques such as laparoscopy and hysteroscopy. Our pregnancy success rates consistently place us amongst the highest in the country and are a testament to the dedication and skills of our medical team.

To learn more about HealthPlus Fertility, visit www.healthplusivf.com.

About Mubadala Health

Mubadala Health is the integrated healthcare network of Mubadala Investment Company. Established in 2021, Mubadala Health operates, manages, and develops a portfolio of healthcare assets including: Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Healthpoint, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre (ICLDC), Amana Healthcare, National Reference Laboratory (NRL), Capital Health Screening Centre (CHSC), Abu Dhabi Telemedicine Centre (ADTC), Danat Al Emarat, HealthPlus Diabetes & Endocrinology Center, HealthPlus Family Clinics, HealthPlus Fertility, HealthPlus Women’s Health Center and Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi. With a vision to transform the regional healthcare landscape, Mubadala Health sets a new benchmark for the UAE and regional healthcare industry through its state-of-the-art facilities and world-class caregivers who strive to put patients first across its continuum of care. Innovation, research, and education are the foundational pillars of Mubadala Health, supporting the further development of a sustainable healthcare sector in line with the vision of Abu Dhabi and the region.

Mubadala Health is on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn with the handle: @mubadalahealth.

