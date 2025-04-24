During an official press conference today, ATM’s strategic partners – the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, Emirates, IHG Hotels & Resorts and Al Rais Travel - provided key updates on the event, which will be held next week at the Dubai World Trade Centre

This year’s event will highlight the vital importance of connectivity for the international travel industry with the theme: “Global Travel: Developing Tomorrow’s Tourism Through Enhanced Connectivity”

ATM 2025 is on track to break attendance records, uniting industry professionals from over 161 countries

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: RX Global, the organisers of Arabian Travel Market (ATM), held a press conference today in collaboration with the event’s strategic partners: the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, Emirates, IHG Hotels & Resorts, and Al Rais Travel. Hosted at voco Dubai by IHG, the press conference unveiled plans for the upcoming edition, which will take place next week, from 28 April to 1 May at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Bringing together professionals and leaders from all travel sectors and verticals including leisure, business events (MICE), luxury and corporate travel sectors, ATM is where entrepreneurs and industry leaders from high growth and emerging markets across MENA, Asia and Africa unite with professionals from the Worlds most established and mature markets to drive innovation, investment and partnerships.

Securing USD2.5 billion in industry deals, the event enables participants to forge global networks and discover emerging opportunities and innovations in the travel and tourism ecosystem.

ATM 2025 will showcase over 2,800 exhibiting companies with 17% from the Middle East and 83% from the rest of the world, and is set to welcome 55,000 attendees from 161 countries. The event has achieved a near 12% year-on-year increase in exhibitor participation, making it the largest edition to date, now spanning 14 halls.

The 32nd edition of ATM will focus on the theme: “Global Travel: Developing Tomorrow’s Tourism Through Enhanced Connectivity”, exploring how the future of tourism will be shaped by connectivity across borders, industries, and communities. The theme will be reflected across all show verticals, from the ATM Conference programme and ATM Travel Tech to exclusive networking events and the diverse portfolio of global exhibitors showcased.

Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director for the Middle East, Arabian Travel Market, said: “Connectivity is increasingly recognised as the driving force behind the future of travel and tourism. Tourism evolves as the world connects, and now, more than ever, collaboration among key stakeholders, including governments, airlines, travel agencies, hospitality leaders, and local communities, has become essential to shaping a thriving and more sustainable industry.

This year’s show is expected to see notable growth in participation from key regions, including Asia, which is the fastest-growing region at ATM with a projected 20% year-on-year increase in exhibitors, the Middle East, which has increased by over 15%, Europe, up by over 12% and Africa and the Americas, which are growing steadily, reflecting the rising demand across the global tourism industry. Enhanced regional connectivity and stronger links with international markets play a key role.

Surrounded by the world's fastest-growing travel markets, Dubai is the ideal location to explore the power of connectivity. Renowned for its world-leading aviation sector, a vast array of attractions, and favourable business environment, Dubai is a global centre for industry leaders to collaborate, innovate, and unlock new opportunities in travel and tourism.

His Excellency Issam Kazim, CEO of the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), said: “Dubai is proud to continue its long-term strategic collaboration with the internationally renowned Arabian Travel Market (ATM) as its host destination, highlighting our commitment to advancing Dubai’s position as one of the leading global cities for business and leisure, a goal central to the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33. The success of Dubai’s tourism sector is a testament to visionary leadership and the strength of longstanding public-private partnerships - a model that continues to propel us forward. Major events like ATM are pivotal to our tourism strategy, as we look beyond traditional tourism pathways by driving innovation, entrepreneurship, sustainability, and new economic opportunities. This year’s ATM theme resonates with our vision for sustainable growth, reflecting our physical connectivity, as well as the digital and human connections that fuel progress in our industry.

“The Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism will be joined by more than 125 stakeholders at ATM 2025, showcasing our dynamic ecosystem and the collaborative spirit that defines our city’s approach to tourism. Through our robust Hosted Buyers Programme, we will also welcome over 300 buyers from 39 countries, to experience Dubai's unparalleled hospitality first-hand. Together, we look forward to engaging with global leaders and industry experts, exchanging insights, exploring transformative trends, and forming new partnerships that will shape the future of travel and tourism.”

Adnan Kazim, Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer, Emirates said: “ATM’s theme this year, Developing Tomorrow’s Tourism Through Enhanced Connectivity’ resonates profoundly with Emirates’ growth strategy. Since the last edition of ATM, the Emirates story has gained remarkable momentum and demonstrates how a strong business model and the right strategy can take us forward. We’re gearing up for a busy and productive four days at ATM, and we look forward to network, do business, meet with our partners, and forge new relationships.”

New additions to ATM this year include IBTM@ATM, a specialised zone for business events suppliers to showcase their offerings and connect with international buyers through prescheduled appointments and business exchange sessions. As part of IBTM@ATM, a new Business Events Stage will be introduced, where industry experts will outline strategies for growth in business events and corporate travel.

ATM Travel Tech is larger than ever, with an increase of over 26% in the number of products showcased, reflecting the travel industry’s total convergence with technology and innovation, which will also house the new Start-Up and Innovation zone, dedicated to exploring the travel industry’s evolution into a tech-powered sector and its growing role as a driver of innovation. The zone will showcase the next wave of travel pioneers and feature an immersive VR experience that promises to provide visitors with a new perspective on the possibilities within the industry.

Haitham Mattar, Managing Director, IHG Hotels & Resorts said: “We are honoured to continue our longstanding partnership with Arabian Travel Market - a cornerstone event that exemplifies the strength of the travel and hospitality sector in the Middle East. With a legacy in the region spanning over six decades, we remain steadfast in our commitment to shaping the future of hospitality by bringing new brands and hotels in high demand areas, elevating guest experiences and growing responsibly. This year’s theme for ATM of ‘connectivity’ aligns seamlessly with IHG’s ambitions – not only in enhancing travel experiences, but also in deepening the digital and human connections that truly define memorable guest journeys and unlock the full potential of travel.

ATM 2025 provides a valuable platform to celebrate our growth, showcase our expanding portfolio, and reinforce the spirit of collaboration that propels the industry forward. We look forward to engaging with our partners and peers as we collectively shape the future of travel and tourism”.

Across three main stages – the Global Stage, Future Stage, and Business Events stage – attendees will have the opportunity to gain insights from over 200 high-profile speakers across more than 70 conference sessions. The conference programme will cover various topics, including the future of aviation, hospitality trends, climate action initiatives, and the adoption of artificial intelligence across the industry.

Mohamed Al Rais, Executive Director, Al Rais Travel said: “At Al Rais Travel, we are proud to play a leading role in connecting global travelers with the rich experiences of our region. As the Official DMC Partner of ATM 2025, this year’s theme – ‘Global Travel: Developing Tomorrow’s Tourism Through Enhanced Connectivity’ – perfectly reflects the industry’s direction. Stronger partnerships and smarter integration are key to building a resilient, innovative, and future-ready tourism sector.

Aligned with Arabian Travel Market’s vision, we bring over four decades of expertise in bridging cultures and delivering seamless, personalized travel solutions. Our presence at ATM reflects our commitment to innovation and collaboration. We’re especially excited about IBTM@ATM, a new platform linking business event suppliers with global buyers.

Together with industry leaders, Al Rais is not just enabling travel – we’re building lasting connections, driving business tourism, and shaping tomorrow’s journeys. With us, the world comes closer, one experience at a time.”

Jonathan Heastie, Portfolio Director - Travel Sector, RX Global concluded: “We’re thrilled with the event's growth this year and expect it will add even more of the vibrant energy people have come to expect from the ATM experience. As a fast-moving, cosmopolitan crossroads, linking high-growth tourism regions with world-class infrastructure and innovation, we’re excited to witness the next chapter of the global travel story as it unfolds next week.”

Held in conjunction with Dubai World Trade Centre, ATM 2025’s strategic partners include the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), Destination Partner; Emirates, Official Airline Partner; IHG Hotels & Resorts, Official Hotel Partner; and Al Rais Travel, Official DMC Partner.

The latest ATM news stories are available at https://hub.wtm.com/category/press/atm-press-releases/.

-Ends-

For more information, log on to wtm.com/atm/en-gb.html.

Now in its 32nd year, Arabian Travel Market (ATM) is the leading international travel and tourism event in the Middle East for inbound and outbound tourism professionals. Held annually at the Dubai World Trade Centre, ATM 2024 spanned 12 halls, making it the largest edition to date. The event attracted over 47,000 attendees, more than 35,000 visitors (including 6,000+ high-value buyers) and over 2,550 exhibitors and representatives from over 161 countries. In 2025, ATM will expand to 13 halls, growing across all sectors, and will continue to be a crucial gathering for the global travel and tourism industry. Arabian Travel Market is part of Arabian Travel Week. #ATMDubai

ATM takes place from 28 April to 1 May 2025, at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai.

https://www.wtm.com/atm/en-gb.html

Arabian Travel Week is a week-long festival of events from 28 April to 4 May, alongside Arabian Travel Market 2025. Providing a renewed focus for the Middle East’s travel and tourism sector, it includes the all-New Business Events @ATM focusing on MICE, Start-Up Competition, influencers’ events, GBTA Business Travel Forums, and ATM Travel Tech. It also features ATM Buyer Networking and a series of country forums.

https://www.wtm.com/arabian-travel-week/en-gb.html

About RX

RX is a global leader in events and exhibitions, leveraging industry expertise, data, and technology to build businesses for individuals, communities, and organisations. With a presence in 25 countries across 42 industry sectors, RX hosts approximately 350 events annually. RX is committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all our people. RX empowers businesses to thrive by leveraging data-driven insights and digital solutions. RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, visit www.rxglobal.com.

About RELX

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. RELX serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs more than 36,000 people over 40% of whom are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York stock exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX. *Note: Current market capitalisation can be found at http://www.relx.com/investors

World Travel Market (WTM) portfolio comprises leading travel events and online portals across four continents. The events are:

WTM London is the world’s most influential travel & tourism event for the global travel community. The show is the ultimate destination for those seeking a macro view of the travel industry and a deeper understanding of the forces shaping it. WTM London is where influential travel leaders, buyers and high-profile travel companies gather to exchange ideas, drive innovation, and accelerate business outcomes.

Next event: 5 to 7 November 2024 at ExCel London.

http://london.wtm.com/

WTM Latin America takes place annually in the city of São Paulo and attracts around 20,000 tourism professionals during the three-day event. The event offers qualified content together with networking and business opportunities. In this its ninth edition – there have been eight face-to-face events along with a 100% virtual one, which was held in 2021 – WTM Latin America continued to focus on effective business generation, and achieved the advance booking of six thousand meetings that were held between buyers, travel agents and exhibitors in 2022.

Next event: 14 to 16 April 2025 – Expo Center Norte, SP, Brazil.

http://latinamerica.wtm.com/

WTM Africa launched in 2014 in Cape Town, South Africa. In 2022, WTM Africa facilitated more than 7 thousand unique pre-scheduled appointments, an increase of more than 7% compared to 2019 and welcomed more than 6 thousand visitors (unaudited), the same number as in 2019.

Next event: 9 to 11 April 2025 – Cape Town International Convention Centre, Cape Town http://africa.wtm.com/

About ATW Connect: Africa Travel Week’s digital arm, is a virtual hub packed to the seams with interesting content, industry news and insights, and the opportunity to hear from experts on a variety of topics in our new monthly webinar series. All with the aim to keep all of us in the travel and tourism industry connected. ATW Connect focuses on inbound and outbound markets for general leisure tourism, luxury travel and the MICE/business travel sector as well as travel technology.

https://atwconnect.com/

WTM Global Hub, is the WTM Portfolio online portal created to connect and support travel industry professionals around the world. The resource hub offers the latest guidance and knowledge to help exhibitors, buyers and others in the travel industry face the challenges of the global coronavirus pandemic. WTM Portfolio is tapping into its global network of experts to create content for the hub. https://hub.wtm.com/

Media contact:

TRINA QUINTANA

Account Manager

Indigo Icon Tower, Jumeirah Lakes Towers

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

E-mail: trina.quintana@shamalcomms.com

Website: www.shamalcomms.com

A member of the ECCO Communications Network