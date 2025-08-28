Dubai, UAE – Her Highness Sheikha Shamsa bint Hasher Al Maktoum graced the Women Board of Directors (WBD) roundtable ‘Honouring Heritage, Disrupting Hierarchies, Accelerating Excellence’ at Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah on 27 August, a key celebration of Emirati Women’s Day. This year’s theme, “Hand in Hand, We Celebrate 50 Years,” highlighted the UAE’s five-decade journey of women’s empowerment and the continuing impact of visionary leadership.

The event brought together distinguished Emirati women leaders for a half-day of recognition and dialogue, reflecting on milestones while accelerating opportunities for the next generation. Established by Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the Mother of the Nation, Emirati Women’s Day stands as a testament to her enduring vision and the UAE’s commitment to inclusion and gender diversity.

The guest of honour, Her Highness Sheikha Shamsa bint Hasher Al Maktoum — who also presented WBD accolades to all Emirati attendees — set the agenda, stating, “We celebrate Emirati Women’s Day, a day that symbolizes an honorable journey shaped by women who believe in their mission, supported by the vision of wise leadership that has placed women’s empowerment at the forefront of its priorities.”

“This year’s theme, ‘Hand in Hand, We Celebrate 50 Years,’ isn’t just a slogan; it’s our story,” said Captain Aysha Mohammed Al Hamili, the UAE’s first female pilot and Assistant Director General - Air Accident Investigations, GCAA. “As an Emirati woman, my heart swells with pride at how far we’ve come as a nation. Now, it’s time to write the next chapter, and I’m ready to contribute as a leader.”

Under the visionary leadership of the UAE, Emirati women are advancing the future with knowledge, expertise, and dedication, emphasized Dr Laila Yahya Ahmad Alhubaishi, Chairperson of the Emirati Board Ob/Gyn Scientific Committee. “Guided by heritage and empowered by support, we turn ambition into achievement, research into innovation, and skill into clinical excellence. United and resilient, we lead in medicine, drive progress, and inspire generations — celebrating the power and distinction of every Emirati woman, leaving a legacy that elevates our nation and inspires the world.”

Reem Tariq Abdullah, Vice President - Executive General Counsel & Corporate Legal, DP World, observed: “The soul of the UAE has always been shaped by the strength, wisdom, and grace of its women. From our heritage to our horizon, Emirati women carry the legacy of the past and the promise of the future. I’m excited to join WBD’s roundtable where we celebrate this truth, elevate our voices, and continue building a nation that is shaped by the greatness of its women.”

Amna Alsayegh, Head of Emiratization and Career Services at the Emirates Institute of Finance, shared: “From my journey in building Emirati talent, I’ve learned that courage, persistence, and vision open doors. To every young Emirati woman: believe in yourself, pursue your ambitions boldly, and know that your leadership today shapes the future of our nation.”

The event was supported by DiliTrust, Hope Founderz, FNP.ae, The D.Atelier, Grand Stores, Nikon, and Pixelx Media. Celebrity coach Dagmara Asbreuk conducted ‘The Powerplay Lab: Own the Room,’ an interactive session empowering attendees to embrace their fullest potential.

WBD founder Poonam Chawla captured the spirit of the day: “The vision of Emirati Women’s Day inspires WBD — which believes in enabling women leadership — to scale greater heights. It truly makes us believe that, together, as women, we can.”

