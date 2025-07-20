FUJAIRAH, UAE: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, attended the closing ceremony of the third and final phase of Fujairah's Young Techpreneurs. He emphasised the importance of empowering youth and young generations with technological tools and digital knowledge, viewing them as essential to realising Fujairah’s future vision and promoting comprehensive and sustainable development.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed also attended the graduation ceremony of the students who participated in the final phase of the initiative, which was launched in April 2025. Fujairah Young Techpreneurs is an initiative organised and overseen by the Office of the Crown Prince of Fujairah, in collaboration with Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU) H.E. Eng. Mohammed Hamza Al Qasim, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education, was also present at the ceremony.

Furthermore, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed also underlined the significant attention Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, places on investing in people and empowering future generations, including both youth and children across various fields. He also emphasised the importance of preparing technically and intellectually qualified national talents capable of actively contributing to Fujairah's development journey and building the nation's future while advancing the pillars of its growth.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed praised the efforts of the students who participated in the Fujairah Young Techpreneurs initiative. He also commended their excellence, strong commitment to learning, engagement, and dedication to applying technical skills through practical projects, a significant step supporting Fujairah's digital transformation journey and meeting its knowledge-based requirements.

An exhibition featuring several technology projects developed by students across five main topics: health, tourism, education, community, and the economic sector, was also organised alongside the closing ceremony. Participants demonstrated their skills in Artificial Intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, programming and entrepreneurship. H.H. Sheikh Mohammed also toured the exhibition held alongside the ceremony, where students presented the results of the initiative and their interactive applications.

During the closing ceremony, H.E. Dr. Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi, Director of the Office of the Crown Prince of Fujairah, emphasised that the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, focuses on empowering youth and equipping young generations with the knowledge tools that contribute to creating positive change across all vital sectors of society. He also underlined the success of the initiative in preparing a promising generation capable of leading the future in line with its evolving demands and dynamics.

For his part, H.E. Dr. Mansoor Al Awar, Chancellor of Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU), said: "Fujairah's Young Techpreneurs is a direct translation of the visionary guidance of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, aimed at empowering young minds and enhancing their digital competencies. It equips them with critical skills in artificial intelligence, programming, and cybersecurity. We are proud to actively contribute to the goals of this pioneering initiative through our strong collaboration with the Office of the Crown Prince of Fujairah, reflecting our shared strategic vision to empower the next generation through innovation and meaningful collaboration."

He further said, "At HBMSU, we are committed to advancing a smart learning model built on creativity, critical thinking, and innovation, one that prepares learners for success in a rapidly evolving digital world. We remain keen to support bold educational initiatives that align learning outcomes with the needs of future industries and contribute to the broader development vision of the Emirate of Fujairah and the United Arab Emirates.”

Fujairah's Young Techpreneurs was launched under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, as part of Fujairah's strategy to foster smart education, invest in young national talents and build a generation equipped with advanced technological skills to contribute actively to the future economy.

The ceremony was attended by H.E. Dr. Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi, Director of the Office of the Crown Prince of Fujairah; H.E Dr. Mansoor Al Awar, Chancellor of Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University, (HBMSU); Amna Al Saleh, Acting Assistant Undersecretary of the Curriculum and Assessment Sector at the Ministry of Education; H.E. Tariq Al Hashmi, Assistant Undersecretary for the School Operations Sector; Dr. Fahad Al Saadi, Vice Chancellor for Learners Development at Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University; along with several officials and families of the students participating in the initiative.