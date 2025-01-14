Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the theme for Intersec 2025 is ‘Mapping the Future of Security, Safety, and Fire Protection’

Record-breaking edition spans 31,000 net sqm, a YoY 20% increase in net space to facilitate demand

Over 52,000 visitors are expected, marking a 10% growth from the previous year

The three-day showcase takes place from 14-16 January at the Dubai World Trade Centre

Dubai, UAE: Intersec 2025, the world’s biggest business event mapping the future of security, safety and fire protection, was officially opened this morning by His Highness Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Border Security Council.

The 26th edition of the event will take place from 16 January 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC). With 1,200 exhibitors from 61 countries and over 52,000 visitors expected from more than 140 countries, it will be the largest and most comprehensive event on record.

During an opening tour of Intersec 2025, His Highness visited several exhibition stands, including Transguard, SIRA, Johnson Control, Tele-radio, Tabbara and Axis, to name a few. Additionally, he visited the UK and German Pavilions.

Held under the theme ‘Mapping the Future of Security, Safety, and Fire Protection’, Intersec 2025 is the world's leading platform where manufacturers and buyers in the security, safety, and fire protection industries meet and do business, the latest technology is unveiled, and thought leaders and innovators discuss future trends.

Grant Tuchten, Portfolio Director at Intersec organiser Messe Frankfurt Middle East, said: “Intersec 2025 showcases global collaboration, bringing together industry leaders to unveil cutting-edge innovations in safety, security, and fire protection. With the record-breaking scale and exciting new features in 2025, we are eager to see the transformative ideas and solutions that will emerge in the days ahead to shape a safer, more secure future.”

This year’s event covers an expansive 31,000 net square meters across 12 halls - an impressive 20% growth compared to the previous year. Expected to welcome more than 52,000 visitors, a 10% increase in attendance, the event will host a diverse lineup of over 1,200 exhibitors representing more than 61 nations, with 75% from international markets.

Notably, 254 exhibitors will be making their first appearance, including Dormakaba, Transguard, Emcode, Aksa and Chubb. With a total of 185 exhibitors from the UAE, returning UAE exhibitors include Naffco, Hikvision, Genetec, Milestone, Bristol, BMW, Tabbara, Motorola and Axis, to name a few.

Elsewhere on the opening day, the Security Leader’s Summit welcomed more than 60 speakers across 33 sessions to explore trends in security threat evolution, security during mega events, the development of diverse and resilient security teams, and advanced threat detection.

Other highlights from the opening day include a keynote on workplace safety at the Safety & Health Conference, curated by the Institution of Occupational Safety and Health (IOSH), while the Fire & Rescue Conference welcomed Lt. Col. Dr Essa Ahmed Al Mutawa, Chief AI Officer & Head of Monitoring & Inspection, Directorate General of Dubai Civil Defence and Major Engineer Ali Almadfaei, Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, for their keynotes on the evolving trends in advancing fire protection and safety in the UAE.

New for this year is the CISO Business Briefing, an exclusive forum for Chief Information Security Officers, which commenced this morning with an opening keynote from H.E. Dr. Mohamed Al-Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity, UAE Government, and panel discussions on proactive defence through rigorous crisis management simulations, demonstrating ROI to increase security budgets and strengthening security in cloud-based environments.

Other highlights from the opening day include the Thought Leadership Pavilion hosted by the Access Control Executive Brief, which features thought-provoking sessions on access control and the smart lock industry.

Meanwhile, Day 1 at the Innovators Arena focused on startups' roles in cyber and national security, while the debut of the Intersec Startup Arena, hosted in collaboration with Ignyte, opened the stage for startups to present disruptive solutions to industry leaders and investors.

Intersec 2025 will showcase cutting-edge technologies and critical solutions across five key sectors: Commercial & Perimeter Security, Fire & Rescue, Safety & Health, Cyber Security, and Homeland Security & Policing.

Intersec 2025 will run until Thursday, 16 January, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

About Intersec

Intersec in its 26th edition is the world-leading business event for the global safety and security industry value chain. The event brings together suppliers, thought-leaders, innovators, manufacturers and buyers face to face to discuss leading-edge technology, see the very latest products and solutions across a wide range of industries and business sectors, and conduct business. The upcoming edition takes place from the 14-16 January 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) and is staged under the theme 'The world’s number one event mapping the future in safety, security and fire protection'.

About Messe Frankfurt

The Messe Frankfurt Group is the world’s largest trade fair, congress and event organiser with its own exhibition grounds. With a workforce of some 2,300 people at its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main and in 28 subsidiaries, it organises events around the world. Group sales in financial year 2023 were more than € 609 million. We serve our customers’ business interests efficiently within the framework of our Fairs & Events, Locations and Services business fields. One of Messe Frankfurt’s key strengths is its powerful and closely knit global sales network, which covers around 180 countries in all regions of the world. Our comprehensive range of services – both onsite and online – ensures that customers worldwide enjoy consistently high quality and flexibility when planning, organising and running their events. We are using our digital expertise to develop new business models. The wide range of services includes renting exhibition grounds, trade fair construction and marketing, personnel and food services.

With its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main, the company is owned by the City of Frankfurt (60 percent) and the State of Hesse (40 percent).

About Messe Frankfurt Middle East

Messe Frankfurt Middle East’s portfolio of exhibitions includes: Intersec, Intersec Saudi Arabia, Automechanika Dubai, Automechanika Riyadh, Beautyworld Middle East, Beautyworld Saudi Arabia, Gifts & Lifestyle Middle East, Logimotion, Light + Intelligent Building Middle East and Paperworld Middle East. In the 2023/24 event season, Messe Frankfurt Middle East exhibitions combined featured 6,324 exhibitors from over 60 countries and attracted 224,106 visitors from 156 countries.

