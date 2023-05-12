Topics discussed includes family health, Abu Dhabi public health, chronic disease, pediatrics, gynecology, sleep medicine, and psychology

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: HealthPlus Network of Specialty Centers, a Mubadala Health Partner, hosted the third Primary Care Conference on Friday, 12 May 2023 at the Abu Dhabi EDITION Hotel. The conference discussed topics relevant to primary care practices in the region, in line with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi’s objective of enhancing their commitment to providing patient-centric, high-quality healthcare services to all its communities.

Following the success of the second Primary Care Conference, the new edition addressed the latest updates and trends in primary and secondary care. Local, regional, and international experts gathered together to share knowledge, recent breakthroughs, interventions, technologies, and developments in their respective fields. The event aimed to enhance patient care and improve patient outcomes, build community awareness, promote transitional research, and present the latest clinical primary care research to the UAE's allied health community.

The conference strengthened the UAE’s capacity to track and monitor progress in the field of primary healthcare and promote alignment with national and global monitoring frameworks. Discussions included topics related to family health, Abu Dhabi public health, chronic disease, pediatrics, gynecology, cardiology, sleep medicine, psychology, geriatric medicine, endocrinology, ophthalmology, and vascular medicine.

Dr. Samina Ahmad, Conference Chair, Family Medicine Consultant and Medical Director at HealthPlus Family Centers, Abu Dhabi, said: “Building on the success of the second edition of the conference, this year’s installment had excellent discussions on issues pertinent to primary care practices in UAE. The conference shed light on advanced insights into the identification of diagnostic, prognostic, and treatment needs for different specialties while sharing key learnings with caregivers. We believe primary care requires both competent and passionate general physicians focused on the prevention and early detection of diseases in primary and secondary care settings.”

Safeya Al Maqtari, Deputy Chief Operating Officer at Mubadala Health and Board Member at UEMS, Abu Dhabi, said: “We are proud to bring back HealthPlus’ Primary Care Conference. It underscores the importance of advancing conversations around healthcare innovation and patient-centered care. Now more than ever, it is critical that we come together as a community to explore new ideas and approaches to improve health outcomes and enhance patient experiences here in the UAE and beyond.”

Keynote speakers and distinguished guests included Dr. Favas Thaivalappil, Consultant Pulmonology & Sleep Medicine, Head of Sleep Center, Healthpoint Hospital; Dr. Fadhel Al Ateeqi, Consultant Pediatric Gastroenterologist at Danat Al Emarat Hospital; Dr. Bahaa Shaathl, Nephrologist and Internal Medicine Consultant, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre; Dr. Hala Ahmadieh, Consultant, Diabetes & Endocrinology, HealthPlus Diabetes & Endocrinology Centre; Dr. Mumtaz Meeran, Senior Specialist at Health Promotion, the Abu Dhabi Public Health Center; Dr. Tibor Kovacs, Division Chief of Breast Surgery at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi; Dr. Shweta Narang, Medical Director & Director of Clinical Operations at the National Reference Laboratory; and Dr. Mustafa Marashde, EMR Adoption and Informatics Specialist from Malaffi.

The conference welcomed physicians specializing in: family medicine, general medicine, internal medicine, pediatrics, psychiatry, podiatry, public health, the spectrum of subspecialties, as well as nurses, allied health professionals, pharmacists, clinical staff, and dentists.

The conference was accredited by the Department of Health for seven CME hours.