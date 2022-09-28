Sharjah, UAE:— Her Excellency Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, has underlined the UAE’s strong commitment to diversity and the pivotal role of Emirati women regionally and globally. The UAE’s approach is based on an integrated vision for empowerment in the areas of knowledge, research, and development, particularly in science and technology, where the UAE is highly competitive, she said.

During an address at the inaugural College of Engineering Alumni Hall of Fame Series at the American University of Sharjah (AUS), which is part of the university's Silver Jubilee celebrations, Her Excellency said: "I want to thank His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan Bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member, Ruler of Sharjah and President of AUS, who highly values science and knowledge. I am honored to be a graduate of this university, which has been playing an important role in strengthening national capacities and increasing productivity and efficiency to support the creation of new economic sectors.”

A holder of a bachelor’s and a master's degree in computer engineering from AUS, Her Excellency Al Amiri reflected on the important role academic institutions play in the country and their contribution to the future of various economic sectors and society.

Recalling the challenges the Emirates Mars Missions faced prior to the launch of the Hope Probe in 2020, she said: “I relied on adaptability, resilience, and problem solving. The launch of the Hope Probe coincided with the COVD-19 pandemic. Finding solutions was vital to the success of the mission and to ensure it launched as scheduled. We had to be steadfast and focused on the primary objective, and we succeeded in launching on time. I know many students face challenges, but sharing a common purpose, being part of a team, knowing what you want to deliver and what you are seeking to achieve, makes it possible to overcome challenges.”

Her Excellency Al Amiri is also currently serving as the Chairperson of the Emirates Schools Establishment, Chairperson of the UAE Space Agency, and Secretary General of the Emirates Council for Research and Development.

Organized in celebration of the AUS Silver Jubilee, the CEN Alumni Hall of Fame Series aims to highlight the achievements of CEN’s graduates.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Fadi Aloul, Dean of CEN, said: “These fireside discussions aim to highlight the national and international work our alumni have been doing in shaping policies, advancing industries and making a difference in the world. As we celebrate the 25th anniversary of AUS, we wanted to look at how far we have come as an institution and college as well as inspire future generations who will have the opportunity to listen to renowned alumni who were once in the same position. Her Excellency Al Amiri is a true testimony to what we are doing in the college, and our endeavor to produce leading innovators who make a great impact on the world.”

This year, AUS celebrates 25 years of academic excellence, innovative research and community impact. The celebrations will run over a 12-month period and include a series of festive, reflective and scholarly activities that celebrate faculty, staff, students, alumni, and AUS business and community partners. For more information, visit www.aus.edu/jubilee.

