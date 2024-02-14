Organised by National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority featuring global and UAE experts

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: H.E. Ali Saeed Al Neyadi, Chairman of the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), said that the organisation of the Crisis and Emergency Management Community Forum, which will be held on 15th February at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre in Abu Dhabi (ADNEC), reflects the importance the UAE places on enhancing cooperation to develop an integrated system that allows anticipating potential risks, strengthening the national response and raising the readiness of various sectors in the country for effective emergency, crisis and disaster management.

In line with the wise leadership's vision to provide the highest and best level of safety and security for various sectors and members of society, the relevant authorities have developed appropriate frameworks to deal with the challenges. This has enabled us to achieve many successes that have placed the UAE at the forefront of security and safety in the region and among the top 10 most resilient countries in the world in terms of crisis management.

Furthermore, in tandem with the UAE's approach of preserving achievements and continuously evolving to keep pace with rapid developments in various fields, the Forum focuses on strengthening national capabilities, enhancing cooperation between different components and identifying foundations and approaches that improve our capabilities and readiness..

H.E. Al Neyadi added: "Investing in human capital is a top priority for the UAE. Our experience in recent years confirms the importance of qualitative investments in capability building and skills. We will continue to focus on training and developing skilled competencies in crisis response and management in order to ensure that the crisis management sector possesses sophisticated, efficient, flexible and ready-to-implement skills to tackle any challenge.

Al Neyadi pointed out that a strategic approach to foresee future risks better enables us to adapt and respond to current and future challenges and threats. The UAE commits to building a solid foundation for emergency, crisis, and disaster management systems by employing modern and advanced technologies to enhance our ability and capabilities to deal proactively, which improves the speed, adequacy, and effectiveness of crisis response.

Al Neyadi emphasised the importance of integrating advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, data analytics and the Internet of Things into emergency, crisis and disaster management strategies to keep pace with rapid developments and to explore and invest in advanced technologies to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of our responses to emergencies, crises and disasters.

"Our keenness to strengthen cooperation at the local, regional and global levels reflects the UAE's awareness of the importance of exchanging knowledge and coordinating the efforts and initiatives of the various components of emergency, crisis and disaster management at the local and regional levels to enhance our capabilities to respond to emergencies, crises and disasters at various levels," Al Neyadi said.

He stressed the importance of continuous and comprehensive risk assessment and proactive planning, as well as ensuring regular training and accurate and forward-looking strategic planning in dealing with various potential risks to anticipate and mitigate their impact. He commended the various initiatives that raise awareness of possible risks and appropriate response measures among different parts of society. He also encouraged community members to cooperate and participate with the authorities responsible for emergency, crisis and disaster management to create an integrated environment that helps prevent risks and deal with developments and challenges appropriately and effectively.

Al Neyadi called on the participants of the Forum to make the most of this critical event and discuss the many ways to work together to develop capabilities, further improve national response and enhance the preparedness of the concerned sectors in the field of emergency, crisis and disaster management in the UAE.

About National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA):

The National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority was established under the operational umbrella of the Supreme Council for National Security on 5/14/2007. The Authority is considered the primary national body responsible for coordinating and setting standards, rules and regulations related to emergency, crisis and disaster management and developing a unified national plan for responding to emergencies.

It oversees response capability building by proposing and coordinating programmes between the relevant authorities at the local and national levels. In addition, it plays a leading role in coordinating the tasks of the concerned authorities in the country when emergencies, crises or disasters occur. It participates in the development and coordination of the necessary emergency plans for critical facilities and infrastructures in the country, as well as in the follow-up of their implementation in cooperation and coordination with the concerned authorities in the country.

The National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority also works to prepare the necessary scientific studies and research by establishing an information and resource centre for emergencies, crises and disasters, predicting their occurrence and dealing with them in coordination with the relevant authorities.

