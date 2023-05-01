Doha – Hamad Bin Khalifa University’s (HBKU) College of Law organized a panel discussion exploring the emergence of ChatGPT within the fields of computer science, education, and law, in the latest edition of its Law & Tech Talks series.

Titled “The Use of ChatGPT: Perspectives from Computer Science Education and Law,” the panel featured welcome remarks from Dr. Susan L. Karamanian, Dean, HBKU’s College of Law, and Dr. Amal Al Malki, Founding Dean, HBKU’s College of Humanities and Social Sciences (CHSS). Dr. Georgios Dimitropoulos, Assistant Professor, College of Law, served as the discussion’s moderator.

The Law & Tech Talk panel included Dr. Michael J. Benedik, Provost, HBKU, Dr. Roberto Di Pietro

Professor, HBKU’s CSE, Dr. George Mikros, Professor, CHSS, and Dr. Philipp Hacker, Professor, European University Viadrina in Frankfurt (Oder). Together, they delved into the potential implications of AI-powered language generation and its impact on communication. The discussion also centered on the challenges of using AI in legal settings and the future of written essay assessments across all levels of education.

“The reality that AI-powered algorithms such as ChatGPT can achieve high levels of linguistic competence forces us to ask fundamental questions on how we practice law and education. Through initiatives like the Law & Tech Talk series, HBKU’s College of Law is committed to addressing today’s legal challenges with a future-oriented view and awareness of rapid technological developments,” said Dr. Karamanian.

HBKU’s College of Law hosts internationally recognized faculty that bring substantial expertise to contemporary legal issues of profound relevance to Qatar, the region and beyond. Situated at a global crossroad of culture, business, and geopolitics, the College is a knowledge hub for promoting an understanding of the importance of the rule of law in today’s dynamic world.

-Ends-

About Hamad Bin Khalifa University

Innovating Today, Shaping Tomorrow.

Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), a member of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science, and Community Development (QF), was founded in 2010 as a research-intensive university that acts as a catalyst for transformative change in Qatar and the region while having global impact. Located in Education City, HBKU is committed to building and cultivating human capacity through an enriching academic experience, innovative ecosystem, and unique partnerships. HBKU delivers multidisciplinary undergraduate and graduate programs through its colleges, and provides opportunities for research and scholarship through its institutes and centers. For more information about HBKU, visit www.hbku.edu.qa.