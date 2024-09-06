The Hansgrohe brand was honored with the award for "Most Sustainable Innovative Solution" at Al Habtoor Palace in Dubai last week, on the 30th of August 2024. This award acknowledges the company's EcoSmart and Coolstart technologies, which demonstrate Hansgrohe's dedication to sustainability and innovation in the sanitaryware sector.

With an audience comprised of the region's leading architects, designers, and developers, the event provided Hansgrohe with an excellent platform to demonstrate its latest innovations. This recognition demonstrates Hansgrohe's commitment not only to creating products that meet the highest design and functionality standards, but also to contributing to a more sustainable future.

Hansgrohe’s EcoSmart and CoolStart technologies represent a significant leap forward in sustainable design. EcoSmart reduces water consumption by up to 60% across its range of products without compromising performance, while CoolStart ensures energy efficiency by reducing unnecessary water heating. These technologies exemplify Hansgrohe’s dedication to combining luxury with sustainability, providing consumers with products that not only enhance their living spaces but also contribute to the preservation of vital natural resources.

Hansgrohe is delighted to have been awarded the " Most sustainable innovation solution " at the Sustainability Innovation Award 2024, said Marija Cerauskaite, MEA Marketing Manager at Hansgrohe. This accomplishment would not have been possible without the hard work, dedication, and passion of our amazing team members. Each member of the Hansgrohe family has contributed to this success, and it’s a true testament to our collective commitment to sustainability and innovation. At Hansgrohe, we believe in creating solutions that not only enhance the quality of life but also protect our planet for future generations. This award reflects our dedication to driving positive environmental impact through cutting-edge technology and responsible practices. Together, we are shaping a sustainable future!”

As part of the Hansgrohe Group’s broader sustainability agenda, the company remains on track to ensure that by 2030, all its water-bearing products will incorporate water-saving technologies. With its recent accolade, Hansgrohe continues to set the benchmark for sustainable innovation in the sanitaryware industry.

About the Hansgrohe Group – Setting the Beat of Water. Since 1901.

With its brands AXOR and hansgrohe, the Hansgrohe Group, based in Schiltach/Southern Germany, enjoys a reputation as a leader in innovation, design and quality within the bath and kitchen industry. Founded in 1901 in the Black Forest, the company gives water form and function with its faucets, showerheads and shower systems. In combination with sanitary ceramics and bathroom furniture, the company offers individual design options from a single source for holistic bathroom experiences. The 122-year history of the company is marked by innovations, such as the first hand-held shower with multiple spray types, the first pull-out kitchen faucet, and the first wall bar to hold a hand-held shower. The company holds more than 20,000 active property rights. The Hansgrohe Group stands for long-lasting quality products and for responsibility towards people and the environment. Sustainable production of resource-conserving products is central to the company’s business activities around the globe. By developing innovative technologies for faucets and showers, Hansgrohe achieves the greatest possible effect on protecting water as a resource and limiting and adapting to climate change during the usage phase of its products. As part of its consistent sustainability strategy, Hansgrohe is equipping all water-bearing products exclusively with water-saving technologies by 2030 within its "ECO 2030" initiative. With 33 subsidiaries and 21 sales offices supplying products in more than 150 countries, the globally active company in the sanitary industry is a reliable partner to its customers in all regions of the world. The Hansgrohe Group, its brands and products have won numerous awards, including more than 700 design prizes since 1974. The products of the Hansgrohe Group are found around the world: on renowned cruise ships, in luxurious 5-star and boutique hotels, in international metropolitan cities, in extraordinary spas, exclusive bathrooms of lodges and luxury villas, public facilities, as well as in countless private homes. The Hansgrohe Group’s high quality standards are ensured by eight wholly-owned production facilities: four in Germany, one each in France, in Serbia, the United States and China. In 2022, the Hansgrohe Group generated a turnover of EUR 1.528 billion. It employs around 5,600 people worldwide, about 60 percent of whom work in Germany.