Recognized as one of the largest swimming academies in the Middle East, Hamilton Aquatics is set to host the 2024 edition of the prestigious Dubai Open Swimming Championship at the Hamdan Sports Complex Dubai between February 16th to 18th 2024. With a history of welcoming world record holders over the previous years, the Dubai Open Swimming Championship stands as the crown jewel of the Middle East’s swimming calendar.

The Dubai Open Swimming Championship, formerly known as the Middle East Open & Junior Championships, is a premier aquatic event created and hosted by Hamilton Aquatics, at Hamdan Sports Complex, renowned for its state-of-the-art facilities. The 2023 championship hosted by Hamilton Aquatics witnessed an impressive gathering of 934 swimmers who represented clubs from over 15 different nations, spanning from the United Kingdom, Denmark, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Philippines, Uganda, the United States, Sweden, Kuwait, Iran, Qatar, Jordan, Bahrain and Oman. Spanning across three days, this world class meet will feature a comprehensive schedule of events, attracting high-level swimmers from around the world to compete and showcase their skills.

The Open Championships will take place on February 16th to 18th whereas the Junior Championships with take place on February 17th to 18th. The events consist of 50m, 100m and 200m events for all strokes, 200m and 400m Individual Medley, and 400m, 800m and 1500m Freestyle. The championship will conclude with A/B finals for the 50m, 100m and 200m events on each evening of the competition. Trophies will be awarded for the Top Open Club, Top Open Female Swimmer and Top Open Male Swimmer under Open Championships and for Top Junior Club, Top Junior Female Swimmer and Top Junior Male Swimmer under Junior Championships.

Hamilton Aquatics brings a wide spectrum of swimming programmes meticulously designed to inspire, empower and propel swimmers of all ages and skill levels while simultaneously cultivating a love for the sport. The organization offers a diverse range of programmes tailored for every swimmers’ need, such as the learn to swim programmes for babies, children and adults, artistic swimming, adult swimming, masters, water polo and competitive squads for those looking to compete.

Deadline for entries: January 24 2024

Entry Fees: AED 55 per event for team using Hy-Tek | AED 65 per event for paper entries (Instructions on entering using Hy-Tek are available here)

Coach Passes: One free pass for one coach of 15 students per academy | AED 150 for additional passes for the weekend

Spectator Passes for the public: AED 30 per session | AED 50 for full day | Children under 12 years enter for free | Entry to Finals session are free

Tickets can be purchased on https://esm.ae/

All entries must be made via email to dubaiopen@hamiltonaquatics.ae with proof of time, including team entries which must also be made using Hy-Tek.

For more information please visit https://www.hamiltonaquatics.ae/ or email dubaiopen@hamiltonaquatics.ae

About Hamilton Aquatics

Hamilton Aquatics is a distinguished name in aquatic sports education and training. With a clear vision of "From the Learner Pool to the International Podium," the organization offers comprehensive programmes designed to inspire, empower, and propel swimmers of all ages and skill levels. Hamilton Aquatics stands as a symbol of progression, offering a wide spectrum of aquatic programmes including learn-to-swim lessons for babies, children and adults and competitive squads. Notably, their squads programme is unrivaled in the UAE, consistently producing swimmers who compete on the international stage. With a focus on expert coaching, modern facilities, and personal development, Hamilton Aquatics provides a holistic approach to aquatic education.

Empowering individuals to start their aquatic journey, Hamilton Aquatics’ dedication to excellence remains unwavering. From beginners dipping their heads into the water for the very first time, to athletes vying for international podiums, Hamilton Aquatics is a gateway to a world of aquatic achievement and personal growth.

Website: https://www.hamiltonaquatics.ae/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hamiltonaquatics/

