Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences organized the orientation meeting for the sixth batch of students enrolled in the Master of Educational Innovation Program in collaboration with the College of Education at the United Arab Emirates University. The meeting took place at the Foundation’s headquarters.

Commencing the meeting, Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General and CEO of Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, warmly welcomed the attendees and emphasized the program's role in enhancing the quality of education and fostering innovation within the educational system. Dr. Al Suwaidi outlined the program’s objectives and highlighted the importance of its outcomes in supporting educational development.

Dr. Al Suwaidi said: "We are delighted to meet the students of the sixth batch of the Master of Educational Innovation Program. We have witnessed significant successes with the previous batches who have been able to achieve their professional goals in the educational field. We are committed to empowering students to expand their knowledge and strengthen their culture of innovation, contributing to the improvement and development of the educational environment."

Additionally, Dr. Ahmed Al Kaabi, Assistant Professor at the College of Education at the United Arab Emirates University, provided an overview of the program, outlining its objectives, various fields, and study plan. Dr. Al Kaabi explained that the program aims to enhance educational performance and excellence in this field. The Master’s program focuses on two main areas: innovation in teaching, which emphasizes developing the skills of teachers and educators, and innovation in school leadership, dedicated to preparing outstanding school administrators. The program lasts 18 months and is conducted on weekends at the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences headquarters.

The Master of Educational Innovation Program is a leading initiative in developing educational and leadership skills, aiming to bring about a qualitative change in the educational system by enabling teachers and school leaders to use innovative methods in teaching and management. The program includes study units on topics such as design thinking, innovative leadership, and the use of technology in education, alongside practical projects that enhance participants' ability to apply what they have learned in their professional contexts.

Launched in 2018, the Master of Educational Innovation Program is the result of a joint collaboration between the Hamdan Bin Rashid Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences and the United Arab Emirates University. The Foundation offers ten full scholarships in each batch to support and encourage students to excel and innovate in the educational field.