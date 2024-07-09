Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences announced the launch of the 2024 Summer Program for Giftedness and Innovation today (Tuesday, July 9). The program is organized by Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Center for Giftedness and Innovation in Dubai and will run until July 23. The announcement was made during the opening ceremony held at the Foundation's headquarters.

Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General and CEO of Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, stated, “We are pleased to launch this year’s Summer Program for Giftedness and Innovation 2024. The program encompasses a diverse range of workshops and activities across various fields, including artificial intelligence, digital design, and manufacturing, as well as scientific visits to some of the UAE’s leading institutions. The Summer Program for Giftedness and Innovation aims to offer students opportunities to learn and acquire new skills, broadening their educational horizons beyond traditional curricula. These programs are instrumental in building students' self-confidence through tangible achievements in various activities and projects.”

Dr. Al Suwaidi further added, “Furthermore, the program is designed to support and nurture students by providing an environment conducive to creativity, innovation, communication, and the exchange of ideas with their peers, thereby fostering a spirit of teamwork and productivity. This initiative aligns with the objectives of the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences. It supports educational development in line with modern technological and scientific advancements. By encouraging students to engage in creative and innovative thinking through scientific activities and challenges, the program supports the future vision of our wise leadership. Our leadership strives to provide a supportive and stimulating educational environment that enables students to develop their talents and explore their potential, meeting the highest international standards.”

Dr. Al Suwaidi concluded, “We extend our gratitude to the educators and trainers involved in executing the program and wish the participants every success.”

The Summer Program for Innovation targets students aged 14-22 years, while the Summer Program for Giftedness targets students aged 10-17 years. The program, running from July 9 to July 23, includes numerous activities and training workshops such as Space Explorer, Robot Rescue, The Talking Things, Architecture, 21 Skills for Future Youth, as well as various workshops in 2D and 3D design, programming, and digital manufacturing. Additionally, there are practical workshops in artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things, including a scientific trip to the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre for all participants, featuring an introductory workshop about the center and a meeting with an astronaut, as well as a hands-on workshop titled Remote Sensing.

The Summer Program for Giftedness and Innovation also includes a leadership program for center students at DP World, featuring visits to various departments within the organization, particularly the engineering administration building, the National Industries Park, and Jafza building, to explore different activities. The program includes workshops and presentations about the various services provided by the organization and an introduction to its different departments.

The Summer Program 2024 will also provide guidance and counselling for students through group and individual dialogue sessions aimed at helping students grow and adapt positively in cognitive and professional fields, enhancing their motivation for learning and achievement, and helping them build social relationships based on mutual respect and adapting to the realities of their external world and the components of their internal world, including their abilities, motivations, tendencies, values, and attitudes.

The workshops and training programs are supervised by a select group of educators and specialized trainers in the fields covered by the summer program.