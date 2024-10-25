Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences is participating as an educational partner in the FIMS World Congress of Sports Medicine 2024, held in Dubai under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and President of the National Olympic Committee. Taking place from October 24 to 27, 2024, this participation underscores the foundation’s commitment to advancing medical education and fostering scientific research.

The FIMS World Congress of Sports Medicine, organized by the International Federation of Sports Medicine (FIMS), is recognized as one of the premier global events in the field. Bringing together four continental and 120 national sports medicine associations, the congress gathers a distinguished cohort of experts and specialists from around the world. This annual event serves as a vital platform for fostering international collaboration and the exchange of knowledge in sports medicine, ultimately contributing to the development of advanced strategies that safeguard athletes' health and physical well-being.

As an Educational Partner, Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences sponsors a specialized workshop titled Athlete Heart. This workshop is dedicated to presenting cutting-edge scientific research focused on enhancing cardiovascular health and athletic performance. Key objectives include improving cardiovascular fitness among athletes, raising awareness about the critical role of sleep and nutrition in performance, and introducing the latest rehabilitation techniques to optimize athletes' health and recovery.

The workshop is designed to engage a diverse audience, including doctors, sports medicine specialists, trainers, and researchers. It features interactive discussions and in-depth dialogues led by a group of international experts. These specialists will share the latest research findings and explore strategies to optimize heart health in athletes. The workshop is expected to produce valuable recommendations and practical insights aimed at enhancing athletic performance and advancing athletes’ overall well-being.

In this context, Dr. Salama Al Muhairi, Director of Medical Excellence at Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation, stated: “Our participation in the FIMS World Congress of Sports Medicine reflects the foundation’s unwavering commitment to advancing excellence in education and scientific research, fostering innovation, and strengthening international cooperation to drive meaningful progress across medical and educational fields. At the foundation, we strive to forge robust partnerships with global institutions to create practical solutions that enhance quality of life and promote well-being. The ‘Athlete Heart’ workshop exemplifies this approach, leveraging cutting-edge research and innovative practices to boost athletes’ health and optimize their performance. This event is a crucial platform for knowledge exchange among experts and decision-makers, aligning with our strategic vision and reinforcing our journey towards excellence and leadership at local, regional, and global levels.”

As part of the event’s activities, the foundation is participating in the accompanying exhibition, which draws a select group of leading institutions and companies from the sports medicine field. The exhibition provides a valuable platform to showcase the foundation’s initiatives and programs while fostering collaborative relationships with key players in the industry. Designed with a focus on enhancing interaction between participants and visitors, the exhibition aims to achieve several key objectives: facilitating direct engagement with experts and decision-makers to strengthen communication and partnerships, exploring the latest advancements by offering a stage for showcasing new research and therapeutic techniques, and raising awareness of the foundation’s pivotal role in advancing medical education and scientific research.

The participation of Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences in FIMS World Congress of Sports Medicine marks a significant step in advancing its pioneering role in supporting scientific research and fostering the development of medical education on an international scale. Through the sponsorship of key events and specialized workshops, the foundation aims to forge strategic partnerships and facilitate the exchange of ideas and expertise with leading figures in sports medicine worldwide. This involvement aligns with the foundation’s commitment to its vision of promoting excellence and innovation in education and healthcare, while reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global hub for scientific and sports events.