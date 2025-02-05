Mega event continues to act as a pivotal catalyst for empowering global cross-industry collaboration and trade partnerships.

DUBAI: Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) celebrates the return of Gulfood for its momentous 30th edition running from 17 - 21 February 2025. Under the theme ‘The Next Frontier in Food,’ the event promises invaluable market foresight into the futuristic era of global food commerce and the resilient progress of international food systems. Gulfood will set the stage for cross-industry knowledge transfer and networking opportunities, creating a framework for establishing and achieving future goals for the global trade community. The economic impact of Gulfood is significant, with estimated trade deals across the 5 days reaching USD 20 Billion, representing 1% of global food and beverage trade.

As the largest edition to date, Gulfood 2025 will display more than 1 million products from over 5,500 exhibitors spanning 129 countries featuring large multinationals to start-up food ventures. Visitors can explore 24 enormous exhibition halls covering over 1.3 million square feet while interacting with companies launching new products, ingredients, and flavours, showcasing their culinary expertise and engaging in commercial trade deals. Pavilions will also exhibit including the USA, France, Brazil, UK, India, Singapore, Japan and Australia, as well as first-time exhibiting companies from Kosovo, Madagascar, Mauritius and Zambia.

“Building upon Dubai and the UAE’s testament of extraordinary transformation and achieving global epi-centre status, Gulfood’s similar evolution over 30 years has cemented its footprint in the global F&B space as the premier stage for industry professionals to connect, engage in trade deals, and establish the food trends of tomorrow. The landmark edition will spotlight the UAE’s role as a hub of international food innovation and trade, while honouring advocates and visionaries who paved the show’s way forward as a platform that fosters commercial opportunities, global economic contribution, and ignites life-long business partnerships,” commented Trixie LohMirmand, Executive Vice President, Dubai World Trade Centre.

THE GLOBAL F&B TRADING COMMUNITY’S PLAYGROUND

By uniting global leaders, fuelling trade partnerships, and inspiring forward-thinking, Gulfood is the definitive platform for redefining food innovation and trade growth worldwide. It will host a diverse list of international food and beverage industry giants including ABIEC – (Brazilian Beef Exporter’s Association), Agthia Group, Al Ain Farms, Alokozay, Al Rawabi, Americana, Choithrams, Dilmah Ceylon Tea, Hayel Saeed Anam & Co., Hype Drinks, IFFCO, Japan Meat & Livestock, JBS, Lactalis, Saputo, Savenica Fromage & Dairy, Seara Food Europe Holding, TATA International Ltd., Tilda, US Meat Export Federation and Wilmar.

Visitors can engage in Gulfood Discovery Tours - a line-up of curated sector-themed tours offering an immersive experience highlighting global food trends and innovations on the show floor, along with expert guidance and insights at every stop. This includes dedicated tours on various food themes like ‘Gourmet,’ ‘Alternative Proteins and Plant Based,’ ‘Digitalisation & Traceability’ and ‘Made in the Emirates’.

EXCLUSIVE INSIGHTS FROM VISIONARIES DRIVING GLOBAL FOOD STRATEGIES

Gulfood 2025 will launch the inaugural Food500 Summit, welcoming global F&B leaders and decision-makers including CEOs, Heads of State, trade officials, investors, academia, scientists, tech innovators and more under one roof to discuss key issues on international trade, investment strategies, trends, growth opportunities, AI driven transformation, legislation, environmental concerns, health and wellbeing and the socioeconomic challenges impacting global food security. Confirmed speakers include: H.E. Ms. Piret Hartman, Minister of Agriculture and Food Production of the Republic of Estonia; H.E. Dr. Obaid Saif Hamad Al Zaabi, The Chairman of Board, The Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment and Development (AAAID); Geeta Sethi, Advisor and Global Lead for Food Systems, World Bank; Dr. Edwini Kessie, Director of the Agriculture and Commodities Division, World Trade Organization (WTO); Alvyn Severien – CEO of microalgae-based Algama Foods and many more.

TOP GLOBAL CHEFS AND DINING EXPERIENCES LOOK TO THE FUTURE OF GASTRONOMY

The popular Top Table programme, sponsored by the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO), returns with the theme "Culinary Futurism," offering insights into the next decade of food. Gulfood celebrates its 30th edition by welcoming world-renowned chef and culinary legend Alain Ducasse, making his first-ever appearance with an impressive 21 Michelin stars to his name. The line-up also features celebrated chefs such as Romain Meder, Ana Roš, Ángel León, Fredrik Berselius, and many more. Dubai World Cuisine features homegrown chefs collaborating with global culinary superstars to host a series of exclusive city-wide four- and six-hands dinners, reinforcing Dubai’s identity as a global gastronomy hub. With exclusive venue partnerships, attendees can access special offers available only with a Gulfood ticket.

Tickets for Gulfood 2025 are currently at a special offer rate of AED 495 for a 5-day pass, down from AED 695 for a limited time only.

About Gulfood

