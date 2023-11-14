DUBAI – The organizer of Labelexpo Global Series has today announced that Gulf Print & Pack 2024, the leading print technology trade show in the MENA region for printers and Print Service Providers (PSPs), will take place from 9-11 January 2024 at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Next year’s edition – the fourteenth in a long-standing series - will bring together commercial and packaging printers, PSPs, designers and print buyers as well as global industry leaders seeking to showcase their latest machinery, materials and software.

Gulf Print & Pack 2024 will also gather key buyers responsible for printing educational and children’s books, photobooks, labels, packaging, direct mail, posters, banners, digitally printed textiles and display graphics, from a wide range of business sectors.

Labels and Labeling magazine will be the Principal Sponsor for the 2024 edition of Gulf Print & Pack, with Konica Minolta, Mood Group and Afra supporting as Associate Sponsors.

Barry Killengrey, Gulf Print & Pack event director, commented: “We’re excited to be gathering leading MENA print and pack suppliers and buyers when Gulf Print & Pack returns in January. Visitors can expect to see pioneering solutions that are reshaping the industry, solutions like digital printing & embellishment, labelling, die-cutting, foil stamping, flexo printing, and much more that are unique in its pedigree. Gulf Print & Pack 2024 will be the only place to see live demonstrations of the latest machinery and touch the newest materials being deployed by the industry. Nothing beats this first-hand show and sell experience.”

“Testament to the event’s profile and legacy, we are delighted to have the strong support of our sponsors and media partners – some of the most recognisable names in the industry - as well as welcome a number of first-time exhibitors to this edition”, continued Killengrey.

Gulf Print & Pack 2024 will provide multiple opportunities for industry professionals to gain insights into the latest trends and technologies in print and packaging, including label printing, digital textiles and wall coverings to on-demand book printing. Visitors will also be able to build new professional connections, and strengthen existing ones, with a myriad of networking opportunities over the three days. From the visitor perspective, strong delegations are anticipated from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Jade Grace, Managing Director, Labelexpo Global Series said: “We are delighted to be running Gulf Print & Pack again at the Dubai World Trade Centre in January. With the transition to digital being a key trend in the MENA market, visitors can expect to see the very latest digital innovations play out on the show floor, not only for print and post-print equipment but also workflows.

Continued Grace, “Commercial printers are also looking for opportunities to expand into the flexible packaging space. Gulf Print & Pack 2024 will bring together suppliers of flexo converting equipment and digital printing and finishing equipment who will present their latest technological developments to help commercial printers diversify their business. The GCC and MENA regions remain a key global market for print and packaging technology and Gulf Print & Pack plays an important role in the industry.”

Comments from key exhibitor Konica Minolta support this: “Gulf Print & Pack plays a vital role in fostering innovation, collaboration, and growth in the printing and packaging industry. It gives us the opportunity to showcase Konica Minolta’s latest innovations, in print, label, and embellishment technologies. It also acts as a barometer for the evolving needs and opportunities in the MENA region, making it a significant event for industry professionals and businesses looking to thrive in this dynamic market.”



About Gulf Print & Pack

Gulf Print & Pack is the leading print technology sourcing show in the MENA region for printers and Print Service Providers (PSPs). The show brings together PSP’s, commercial and packaging printers, designers and print buyers from across the MENA region. Visitors to the show print educational and children’s books, photobooks, labels, packaging, direct mail, posters, banners, digitally-printed textiles and display graphics. Exhibitors use the show to showcase their latest machinery, materials and software launches to an audience that comes to buy.