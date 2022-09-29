Monaco: Gulf Craft, a global brand recognised for its innovation in yacht and boat building, continues to make its mark in the field of composite-built superyachts as it unveiled production plans of the company's second largest superyacht the brand-new Majesty 160 at the Monaco Yacht Show.

Celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, Gulf Craft which is the world’s leader in composite hull production and the creator of the world’s largest composite-built production superyacht, the Majesty 175, revealed the first details of its brand-new luxury superyacht at a packed press event hosted onboard the Majesty 120.

Unveiling the details of the brand-new Majesty 160 superyacht, Gulf Craft’s Chairman Mohammed Hussein AlShaali said: “The Majesty 160 is an evolution of our Majesty 155, and follows the new design precedent of our Majesty line-up which was introduced earlier this year with the Majesty 111 at Dubai International Boat Show. The Majesty 160 will be our second largest vessel and will be a class-apart in its segment, catering to the needs and requirements of customers through its exceptional design, architecture and state-of-the-art engineering and technological features.”

“Our ongoing expansion plans, extensive global dealer network and a distinct product portfolio have seen us build a strong foothold in international markets, especially in Europe and the United States, where we have witnessed a demand for larger lightweight yachts which provide competitive fuel economy and easy access to shallow waters. We have listened to our customers and have created the Majesty 160 which reinstates our position as the world’s leader in composite hull production.”

The Majesty 160 which goes into production this year at Gulf Craft’s fully integrated state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in the UAE, is designed by the award-winning Cristiano Gatto Design Studio in Italy whilst the naval architecture is penned by the world-renowned Van Oosennen Dutch Naval Architects. Built to the specifications outlined by the Bureau Veritas Commercial Yacht Rules for yachts under 500 gross tonnage (GT), the Majesty 160 has a gross tonnage of 498 meeting all safety requirements of a vessel of 500 GT.

Taking its design cues from the iconic Majesty 175, the brand-new superyacht’s interior and exterior has been carefully designed with immaculate attention to detail to create a seamless balance between the outdoor and indoor spaces.

Redefining the segment through its opulent and contemporary interiors, the Majesty 160’s most notable feature is the phenomenal Master Suite. Ideally located at the end of the foreward main deck corridor, the suite includes a private lounge, retractable balcony, large ensuite with both bath and shower room, along with a full-beam Master cabin.

The smart layout has an innovative climate control system and accommodates up to 12 guests across its seven lavish staterooms, and can also host a crew of up to nine members with five large crew cabins and private captain’s accommodation.

The Majesty 160’s smart exterior design features an incredibly expansive sun deck with modular and moveable furniture suitable for all types of social occasions along with an infinity pool, perfectly set-up for incredible panoramic and elevated views. Stand-out features also include a beach club - a customisable multi-purpose space with natural light that can be used as a lounge or bar area, a gym or health club making it an ideal place to relax after a long day of water activities. The swim platform provides guests unprecedented ease of access to the water while the fold-down balconies located on both portside and starboard side of the platform allows for sunbathing throughout the day.

Combining the hull design and the superyachts technical prowess with twin MTU 16V 2000 M87, 2000 HP engines, the Majesty 160 is capable of achieving a top speed of 19.5 knots* whilst at a cruising speed of 12 knots she has a range of 3,500 nautical miles* and a further extended range of 4,300 nautical miles* at 10.8 knots.

Featuring wing stations on the main deck that enable smooth manoeuvring in and out of tight marinas and ports along with an optional helm station located on the sun deck, the Majesty 160 can effortlessly cruise low-draft areas, drawing just 2.3 metres of water, enabling close beach access due to its ground-breaking engineering and use of lightweight yet sturdy composite material hull.

The Majesty 160 comes with two pairs of zero speed carbon fin stabilisers and twin 100 kW generators including solar panels at the top of the sun deck roof capable of powering one of the four generators - limiting overall energy consumption.