As part of its ongoing efforts to enhance its role in developing the local capital market and maintain engagement with the business community in the region, Gulf Bank participated in the Middle East Bonds, Loans & Sukuk Conference 2024, held in Dubai earlier this month. The event attracted over 1,400 banking and investment executives from the region, featuring around 75 speakers and experts.

On this occasion, Gulf Bank's General Manager of Treasury, Ms. Lamia Karam, stated, "We are committed to participating annually in the Middle East Bonds, Loans & Sukuk Conference, as it is a prestigious event in the Middle East that brings together decision-makers in the banking and major investment sectors in the region."

She added, "Our goal in participating in the conference is to strengthen ties and relationships with major institutions in the Middle East, engage in strategic discussions about capital markets, and stay continuously updated on the latest trends and developments in this field, especially with the ongoing growth of bonds and Sukuk issuances in the region."

Ms. Karam emphasized that the conference provides an ideal platform for communication and the exchange of views between banks and investment companies, exploring potential cooperation and growth opportunities. Our annual participation highlights Gulf Bank's firm commitment to expanding its presence in the dynamic capital markets of the region and achieving its strategic goals.

Ms. Karam also mentioned that Gulf Bank is actively working to strengthen its pivotal role in revitalizing the Kuwaiti capital market and providing exceptional investment opportunities for clients. Establishing its investment arm, "Invest GB," is a significant step in this direction, offering a comprehensive range of distinguished investment products and services.

She noted that Gulf Bank has successfully participated in managing bond issuances for several major banks and companies in Kuwait recently. She expressed her anticipation of managing more deals in the capital market in the upcoming period, thanks to the dedicated team at Gulf Bank, which spares no effort in achieving the best returns for all the bank’s esteemed clients.

