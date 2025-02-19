Alizz Islamic Bank has partnered with Visa, a world leader in digital payments, to offer an enhanced shari’a compliant card value proposition to the bank’s customers. The new premium offering from Alizz Islamic Bank and Visa comes as part of the bank’s recent transformational journey that focuses on ‘Personalising every experience through innovative and smart solutions’. The agreement was signed on behalf of Alizz Islamic Bank, by Mr. Ali Al Mani, CEO of Alizz Islamic Bank and by Mr. Ali Bailoun, Visa Regional General Manager – KSA, Oman and Bahrain on behalf of VISA.

As part of this partnership Alizz Islamic Bank will be introducing instant issuance new Visa debit cards, new Visa credit cards and Visa prepaid cards. The new set of cards offer unmatched features and privileges that will provide cardholders with exclusive benefits. Customer can choose between physical & digital cards and the cards will all be tokenization enabled for Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, Google Pay and other OEM Pay Options. The cards will offer seamless global acceptance worldwide and Alizz Islamic bank cardholders will have access to more than 1,000 airport lounges around the world, along with premium benefits and luxury retail shopping advantages offered by Visa. Additionally, for the first time ever for an Islamic bank in Oman; Alizz Islamic Bank will be introducing a multi-currency Visa prepaid card that is available in multiple currencies including all GCC currencies, USD, GBP, EUROS, Yen and much more.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

