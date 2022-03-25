Sharjah: Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Government Relations (DGR) in Sharjah, today welcomed two high-level delegations from the Central American countries of the Republic of Guatemala and Republic of Costa Rica to explore collaboration prospects in several key sectors including culture, science, technology, and economy.

The two separate meetings were held at the House of Wisdom, in the presence of Sheikh Majid Al Qasimi, Director of DGR.

Headed by HE Anayancy Rodriguez, Minister of Tourism, other members of the Guatemalan delegation included Francisca Moran, Vice Minister of Economy; Ava Arevalo, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs for Cultural Matters; Shirley Aguilar, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs for Economic Matters; and Lars Henrik Perez, Ambassador of the Republic of Guatemala to the UAE.

The DGR Chairman also received a Costa Rican delegation headed by HE Rodolfo Solano Quiros, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Worship, who was accompanied by HE Francisco J. Chacón Hernández, Ambassador of the Republic of Costa Rica to the UAE.

During the meetings, the parties discussed ways to strengthen economic partnerships and trade between Sharjah and the two Central American countries and stimulate investments in vital sectors including food, tourism, healthcare, and the environment. Sheikh Fahim highlighted how rapid advancements in the emirate’s economy had positioned Sharjah as one of the top destinations for investment, work, and living.

The DGR Chairman emphasised the strong bilateral relations between Sharjah and both Costa Rica and Guatemala that serve as a strong base for enhancing economic cooperation through mutual exchange of expertise and collaboration across a spectrum of industries. He noted that the close bonds of friendship between Sharjah and the two countries had been founded on mutual respect, cooperation, and shared interests.

HE Rodolfo Solano Quiros, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Worship, Costa Rica, expressed his country’s interest in learning more about Sharjah’s cultural and developmental journey that is rooted in investments to build human capital and provide a nurturing environment to facilitate cross-cultural communication with nations around the world. He also stated his country’s keenness to advance bilateral relations and develop economic and cultural partnerships with Sharjah.

For her part, HE Anayancy Rodriguez, Guatemala’s Minister of Tourism, lauded Sharjah’s ongoing efforts in strengthening bilateral ties with Guatemala, and expressed her deep appreciation of the emirate’s leading role in building bridges of cooperation between cultures around the world. She underlined the strong foundations in tourism and hospitality sectors in both Guatemala and Sharjah that are vital to bolstering cultural, touristic, and business offerings between the two sides.

Following the discussions, the DGR Chairman accompanied the officials on a tour of the House of Wisdom, an iconic futuristic social and cultural hub that was built to commemorate Sharjah’s UNESCO World Book Capital title in 2019.

