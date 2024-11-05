Abu Dhabi: The General Retirement and Social Insurance Authority is hosting the 23rd meeting of the Committee of Heads of Civil Retirement and Social Insurance Agencies in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries from today until 6th November 2024, with the presence of a delegation from the General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA), headed by His Excellency Faras Al Ramahi, GPSSA’s Director General.

GPSSA’s delegation is comprised of Hind Al Suwaidi, Pension Sector Executive Director; Sultan Al Marzooqi, Executive Director of Support Services; Mohammed Al Khayat, Digital IT Executive Director and Mohamed Saqer, Pension Operations Department Head and Arif Ahmed, Operations Section Manager.

Some of the topics due to be discussed during the meeting include statistical indicators for implementing the unified extension protection system; the technical committees governance work; the periodic seminars scheduled to be held, and the review of developments in the Scientific Research Award for GCC Civil Pension and Social Insurance Institutions.

Additionally, the committee will shed light on the mechanisms surrounding employees not registered in the unified extension protection system alongside the contribution process for registered members, as well as examining proposals submitted by member states and the General Secretariat.

A meeting took place prior to the leadership summit, where the Technical Committee for Civil Retirement and Social Security highlighted several issues related to pension policies and the role of the unified extension protection system in achieving comprehensive social protection for GCC citizens in order to promote financial sustainability.

On the sidelines of the meeting, leading figures in the field of civil pension and social insurance are due to be honored in recognition of their outstanding efforts and distinguished contributions in supporting and developing the civil pension and social insurance sector.

